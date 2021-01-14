Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Shows Added By Popular Demand For Van Gogh Alive In Wellington

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Live Nation

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND, Van Gogh Alive has added new dates to the Wellington season. Tickets are available from 9:00am, Thursday 14th January and is strictly subject to availability. Don’t miss out!

New dates have been added to Van Gogh Alive’s Wellington season due to popular demand, from Friday 29th – Sunday 31st January. The large-scale, indoor experience is currently in Wellington at TSB Arena, ahead of opening in Christchurch at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on February 18th, then Auckland at Spark Arena on 14th April.


Presented by Grande Experiences, AKA Australia and Live Nation, Van Gogh Alive is a multi-sensory experience to entertain the whole family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century – but never like this. For a limited time only, audiences will have the unique opportunity to fully experience Van Gogh’s artistry, and truly immerse themselves in his world.

Make no mistake – this is no ordinary art exhibition. Created by Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience. Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives, all contact-free and naturally socially distanced. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them. Don’t worry about the kids getting bored – they’ll love it as much as you do!

Live Nation New Zealand Managing Director, Mark Kneebone says: “Van Gogh Alive is unlike anything we’ve seen in Aotearoa before – and we’re over the moon with how well it’s being received by Kiwi audiences.”

Tickets are on sale now for each location from www.vangoghalive.co.nz

