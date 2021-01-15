Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Toronto Film Festival Hit I Care A Lot Coming Directly To Amazon Prime Video

Friday, 15 January 2021, 8:24 am
Press Release: AMAZON PRIME VIDEO NZ

Starring Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González and screen icon Dianne Wiest

The extraordinary dark comic thriller will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand, Australia, UK, Canada, Ireland and Italy from 19 February.

Click here to watch the trailer 

Following its critically acclaimed debut at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival, the highly anticipated dark comic thriller I Care a Lot, starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Eiza González (Baby Driver) and Dianne Wiest (Parenthood, Edward Scissorhands), will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand on 19 February. The film is a Black Bear Pictures production, written and directed by J Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed). STXinternational acquired international rights on the film, as part of its exclusive output deal with Black Bear.

I Care a Lot has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered critical acclaim since premiering at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival with Variety describing the film as a ‘sleekly unnerving thriller.’ “I Care a Lot is an excellent addition to Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of quality films, like Palm Springs and Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members,” said Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition, Prime Video. “World-class performances by the very talented Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest are guaranteed to take Amazon Prime Video audiences on a hugely entertaining journey of power games, revenge and deceit.”

Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Academy Award® nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (two-time Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair, nor square.

I Care a Lot will join thousands of movies and TV shows in the Prime Video catalogue, including Amazon Originals Palm Springs, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Big Sick, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Boys, which are available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members.

I Care A Lot premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand from 19 February

