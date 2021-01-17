Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Single And Video Signals Good Time Ahead For Reggae Band NLC

Sunday, 17 January 2021, 4:49 pm
Press Release: NLC No Limits Crew

Shaye Muir, Te Kawa Herangi, Hoeta Maxwell, Peter Riley, Baz Muir, Josiah Nolan. Absent: Marcel Martin, Faiva Junior Brown.

Award-winning reggae-fusion band NLC is hoping to bring a Good Time to music fans and music festival goers this summer.

The talented eight-piece group from Whanganui is putting the finishing touches on its latest single, Good Time, with Friday, January 22, the date for release.

Lead singer and songwriter Baz Muir said Good Time is a song about a couple enjoying life and sharing personal backgrounds and experiences.

“It’s got a nice, upbeat reggae feel to it, a summery vibe that people will enjoy.”

Muir wrote the song which he said was inspired by the band’s invitation to perform for the first time at the Good Vibes Summer Music Festival in Gisborne on January 30.

The band was disappointed to hear organisers made the hard decision to cancel Good Vibes Gisborne recently.

But Muir said he understood the decision and the band would press ahead with the planned release of the single on January 22.

Instead, NLC is now focussing on performing the song live for the first time at the inaugural Sound Valley music festival, at home in Whanganui on February 20.

NLC won the Best Roots Reggae Award at the National Waiata Māori Music Awards in 2019, for their work on the album, Know Your Roots.

Winning the award was a turning point for the band and the performers recently secured funding from NZ On Air to promote and produce the audio track and music video for Good Time.

Muir said achieving NZ On Air funding was a major milestone for the band and he saw it as an endorsement of its musical direction.

The funding allowed the band to move ahead with plans for a music video for the new track, which was filmed in Whanganui over two days by Peter Pedro Films from Auckland.

The video is also planned to be released in late January.

The music track was recorded at VIC Entertainment Studios in Auckland with Kog Studio also involved.

“We’re really excited about the song’s release but we’ve also been rehearsing well for the upcoming summer music festivals, we’ve got a busy schedule of gigs over the coming months,” Baz said.

NLC will feature at Sound Valley in Whanganui with Kora, Tiki Taane, Kings, Ladi6 and many more also performing live at the event.

“To be part of Sound Valley is really exciting for us. It’ll be a good opportunity to catch up, network with other artists, to see if we could work on future music projects together.”

Aside from preparing for the summer gigs, the band has also been in the studio working on its sixth album, which will be an EP with six tracks, called Choice is Good.

NLC planned to release it in mid-April this year.

“We’ve always enjoyed performing live but we’re also really enjoying the chance to work in the studio together, to fine tune the production side of our music.

“It’s been a chance to develop some new ideas and come up with some new vibes.”

Muir, who also plays rhythm guitar, formed NLC about seven years ago and while the line up has changed over the years, the core of the band has remained.

The current line up included Shaye Muir (vocals, keyboards); Te Kawa Herangi (guitar); Hoeta Maxwell (drums); Peter Riley (bass); Josiah Nolan (vocalist); Marcel Martin (saxophone) and Faiva Junior Brown (keyboards).

Some band members had been travelling from Auckland and Wellington, to rehearse in Whanganui for the summer gig season.

Muir described the band’s music as a unique mixture of roots-reggae, lovers-roots reggae and lovers-rock reggae.

The Covid-19 alert levels in 2020 stopped live performances but Muir and the group continued to work on new material, including releasing its single, One More Try, in June.

In November, NLC added their own special musical flavour to the classic 1985 te reo Māori protest song, Maranga Ake Ai, which was used by the Māori Party for its 2020 election campaign.

The new track, Good Time will be released January 22 and available on all major digital music platforms.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NLC No Limits Crew on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 