Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Eruption: Stories Of Survival Documentary Picked Up For Global Distribution

Monday, 18 January 2021, 11:34 am
Press Release: Pencil Productions

Irene Chapple and Annie Goldson’s new film The Eruption: Stories of Survival has been picked up by UK-based TVF International for global distribution.

The documentary, on the deadly eruption of Whakaari / White Island on December 9, 2019, offers very personal insights into the tragedy, which killed 22 people and injured 25.

The events of the day and its aftermath are told through the eyes of the White Island Tours’ guides, rescuers, first responders, local iwi Ngati Awa and others who were directly involved.

TVF International is the leading independent distributor of quality documentaries, and Catriona McNeish, Head of APAC at TVF International, was struck by the film's sensitivity, craft and its timeliness.

She said: “This film offers a unique and authentic insight into a tragedy that caught the attention of the world. Its narrative is both compelling and delicate, and with the extraordinary first-hand footage we are sure the film will resonate with audiences globally.”

In the film, guides Kelsey Waghorn and Jake Milbank share their remarkable stories of survival and recovery. The family of Hayden Marshall-Inman, who died in the eruption, also remember his life and love for the island.

The film was broadcast by Three and funded by NZOnAir, and rated exceptionally well when it aired late November.

The Eruption was directed by Chapple, an experienced journalist making her feature documentary debut. Chapple produced the film with Goldson, one of New Zealand’s top documentary filmmakers, through their company Pencil Productions. Piata Gardiner-Hoskins was associate producer while Goldson was also the sound recordist.

The film was beautifully filmed and edited by Jacob Bryant and Prisca Bouchet respectively, with Karl Steven composing an evocative track. Phil Brough was animation director, Loren Prendiville production manager and Janet Thomson production accountant. Post-production was handled by Department of Post under the guidance of Mark Taylor and James Brookes.

Chapple and Goldson edited a longer version to suit international broadcasters and are very confident with their decision to sign with TVF International. Chapple said TVF’s reputation was a key reason for signing with them. “TVF is known for the distribution of high quality films, and we felt it was a good fit given the sensitivity of our documentary, and the care we felt it needed. We are very pleased with this partnership.”

Worksafe has now charged 13 parties following the eruption. The WorkSafe case will continue through 2021, and Chapple and Goldson will continue to follow the story.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pencil Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 