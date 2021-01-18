Aotearoa’s Newest Winter Destination Festival Coming To Queenstown September 2021

The much talked about Snow Machine festival has announced its expansion to Queenstown, New Zealand. After an enormously successful festival in Japan in 2020, Snow Machine is set to make it’s New Zealand debut in Queenstown 8-11 September.

In partnership with Coronet Peak & The Remarkables we are pleased to invite you to join us on the ski fields of New Zealand’s spectacular South Island for a week of powder, après, music and adventure.

Queenstown is without a doubt one of the most pristine destinations on earth, which made it a no-brainer for organisers. Set to attract over 5,000 festival goers from NZ & Australia which will get to enjoy the snow-packed mountains of Coronet Peak & The Remarkables, the incredible scenery that surrounds Queenstown, adventure tourism and the stacked music line-up set to perform live each day.

“We are overjoyed to finally announce that Snow Machine is expanding to Queenstown – the adventure capital of the world! We look forward to hosting you for a week of powder, après, music and adventure. There really is no place quite like Queenstown in winter!” Snow Machine Co-founder, Quentin Nolan,

While you wind down from the day, the incredible line-up will bring the party to Queenstown as the sun goes down, including; Australian electronic duos The Avalanches, The Presets & Flight Facilities alongside acclaimed DJ’s Hayden James & Hot Dub Time Machine. Plus electronic hip-hop duo Hermitude, chart topper Illy, party starters Sneaky Sound System & Late Night Tuff Guy & many more making the trip over from Australia.

Meanwhile not to be missed are the local legends flying the flag for New Zealand including Pop & Electronic duo Sachi and alternative pop band Yumi Zouma.

With the Australia/New Zealand travel bubble poised to open shortly, this will be a hot ticket for international travel-starved Australians as they eye out one of the world’s top holiday destination events!

Snow Machine is an all inclusive ticket offering which includes access to all the festival has to offer. Packages start at $699 per person and include; 5 nights accom at the best properties in Queenstown, 4 days of après events at The Remarkables & Coronet Peak, access to main arena in Queenstown village, 4 day lift passes to NZ's premier ski resorts, Coronet peak & The Remarkables. To experience all Queenstown & Snow Machine has to offer you are able to purchase additional add-ons to your festival pass.

“We are stoked to host such an awesome winter music festival at Coronet Peak and The Remarkables.” Said Paul Anderson, CEO NZSki. “We’ve seen how successful Snow Machine was in Japan and are excited to welcome Aussies over the ditch for the New Zealand version when the trans-Tasman border has opened. Being so close to Queenstown, our mountains are the perfect location for festival goers to hit the slopes before heading downtown to enjoy what is an impressive line-up of artists.”

Get your friends together and start planning, tickets are limited and expected to sell-out quickly. Sign-up for pre-sale NOW at www.snow-machine.nz.

Tickets on-sale midday (ADST) 3pm (NZDT) Thursday 21 January, 2021.

SNOW MACHINE

Queenstown

8 > 11 September, 2021

FEATURING:

The Avalanches, Flight Facilities, Hayden James, The Presets, Hermitude, Hot Dub Time Machine, Illy, Sachi, Boy & Bear, Bliss N Eso, Sneaky Sound System Late Nite Tuff Guy, Yumi Zouma, Owl Eyes, Kinder, Tina Says, Tori Levell and Tom Tilley & Hugo Gruzman present ‘First Base’

Hosted by Jimi The Kween

Full festival & ticketing info head to www.snow-machine.nz

© Scoop Media

