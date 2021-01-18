Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Vodanovich Set For Single Seater Debut In 2021 Castrol TRS

Monday, 18 January 2021, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Toyota Racing New Zealand

Reigning Best Bars Toyota 86 Champion Peter Vodanovich has today confirmed he will take part in the full nine race 2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

Peter Vodanovich is another champion Kiwi racer lined up for the Grand Prix and Castrol TRS championship. Picture TGRNZ.

The 19 year old Aucklander will compete in his first single seater championship when he takes to the track for the first round in January, the 66th New Zealand Grand Prix on Hampton Downs' long circuit.

Vodanovich doesn't have a background in karting as so many racing drivers of all levels do. His skill set was forged behind the wheel of a simulator and put to the test over just two years of racing in New Zealand's popular 2K Cup Category, in a BMW E30 and in a Ssangyong Actyon Ute after winning the 2017-2018 Ssangyong Scholarship.

Instantly fast when he moved to the Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship, Vodanovich secured the 2019-2020 title at the delayed final round having been at the sharp end of the closely fought championship throughout the season.

A member of the Erebus Motorsport junior programme in Australia, Vodanovich's international plans were hit by the global pandemic and he has tested both the Toyota FT50 and current FT60 cars ahead of his confirmation in the 2021 championship field. Despite the unusual circumstances, he’s relishing the opportunity to race.

"It’s pretty surreal to think my first race weekend in a single-seater will be the Grand Prix but I am looking forward to the challenge and the experience of racing against New Zealand's best talent,” a delighted Vodanovich explained.

"I am very grateful to my sponsors and the Kiwi Driver Fund for their help getting me on the grid. I've been training hard in the gym and on the simulator and I have gained confidence from this preparation off the track.

"Despite my lack of experience in single-seaters I'm fully focused on being as competitive as possible."

"I have had a great relationship with Toyota starting off only a few years ago in a 2K Cup Toyota MR2 before moving onto the 86 series, going on to win the 2019/20 Championship. It's awesome to now be progressing to their premier category.

A host of supporters have got behind the Best Bars champion to make his GP debut possible, including ITM, Post Haste, Creme Insurance, Racing Sims, Evans European, Nexen and DTM, David Nightingale Bayleys, Storerite Logistics, Champs Fitness, Sean Dowling, Goldwise and even popular online racing community Race Cars In Sheds!

In 2021, because of the global pandemic, the Castrol Toyota Racing Series will run over a shortened three weekend programme. Starting with the New Zealand Grand Prix is also a departure from the normal championship routine. The earlier calendar date is designed to attract high profile New Zealand drivers still at home following the Christmas break and provide a rare opportunity to run the Grand Prix with the very best Kiwi drivers available in it.

The second round of the championship will be on the shorter Hampton Downs National track before it concludes at Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon.

2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

Round 1: Hampton Downs - 22nd –24th January 66th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 2: Hampton Downs - 29th –30th January
Round 3: Manfeild - 12th –14th February

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 