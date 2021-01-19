Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series Launched

The new year brings with it resolutions and goals for people, many of which will be focused around exercise, and exploring the new parts of the country.

The launch of the 2021 Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series is the perfect way to achieve resolutions of exercise & exploration, with seven events set to take place in some of the country’s most scenic spots.

From forest treks to river trails, the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series allows people of any athletic ability to walk or run in stunning settings throughout New Zealand from March to May.

The series is being launched by SMC Events, and was developed during the lockdowns of 2020. Lauren Watson said – “we wanted an event series that allowed kiwis, young and old to come together and discover our beautiful country.”

Watson describes the seven events in the series as – “a real mix of landscapes. From the Alpine tracks of Queenstown, to the stunning coastlines in Auckland, and even ferry Crossings in the Bay of Islands event. Each track is different, where participants will get a unique glimpse of NZ.”

The series allows people of all ages and athletic ability to get involved. Watson says the Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series is designed to cater for people of “all levels of fitness. We have two tracks per event, with different distances and gradients, and both walking and running options. We want the young, old, fit, people new to events, and families to get involved.”

A new nationwide series also required the support of sponsors and backers to make it happen. The series is able to be launched following the commitment of Aramex New Zealand to be naming rights sponsors. Watson says – “at a challenging time like this, we couldn’t have got the series over the line without their generous support. They have been incredible to work with, and are as equally excited as we are”

Aramex New Zealand is a nationwide business, with 300 courier franchisees from Kaitaia to Bluff.

“Sponsoring the 2021 Kiwi Walk & Run Series is our way of supporting regional tourism growth and encouraging communities to band together in a healthy and sustainable way. Aramex has a proud history of fundraising and sponsorship for community initiatives, so we are really excited about getting behind this great new concept” says Scott Jenyns, Aramex New Zealand CEO.

The Aramex Kiwi Walk & Run Series has also received generous support from Generation Homes, LOWA Boots, Garmin, FSC & Millbrook Resort Queenstown.

Entries: www.smcevents.co.nz/the-kiwi-walk-and-run-series/

Aramex Great Kiwi Walk & Run Series 2021

Millbrook Resort ‘Gully Trail’ Queenstown 27 March

‘Western Vista’ Hawkes Bay 10 April

Generation Homes ‘Trek the Forest’ Rotorua 17 April

Generation Homes ‘Coastal Classic’ Bay of Islands 24 April

Generation Homes ‘Trail the River’ Hamilton 8 May

Generation Homes ‘East Coaster’ Auckland 15 May

Tauranga Trails 22 May

© Scoop Media

