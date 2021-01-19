Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paul Fahey Trophies Await Winners From Ford Feature Race At Taupō Historic GP

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park

This weekend’s Taupō Historic GP celebrates Ford’s near 60-year involvement in New Zealand motorsport.

It is therefore fitting that Ford racing legend, Paul Fahey, will be present to pass-on three trophies he is donating for the trophy race for Ford historic saloon cars on Sunday afternoon.

Donated by Fahey to the flourishing NZ Historic Muscle & Saloon Car Association, the Paul Fahey Ford Trophies will be permanently named in his honour and awarded each year from now on to the drivers of the Fords in the historic saloon car races each year.

After a motorcycling career that included representing the New Zealand Auto Cycle Union in the Isle of Man TT races in 1955 as a fresh-faced 23-year-old, Paul Fahey turned his hand to racing cars nine years later.

Within a year, he had begun what was to become a decade’s domination of saloon car racing in this country.

The sub-title to his book, “Paul Fahey – a Celebration of a Kiwi Motorsport Legend” is “The Life Story of a Lucky Bugger”.

“The saying ‘the harder I work, the luckier I seem to get’ appropriately sums up Paul’s attitude to motor racing” says celebrated New Zealand motor racing historian and author, Steve Holmes.

“Fahey was already a successful businessman when he first started car racing, so this was a hobby for him and not a career move. However, he approached his racing as if he were a professional”.

“He always made sure to have the best equipment and hired the best personnel. He was very well connected internationally, and these connections opened doors that afforded him the machinery he required. His cars were always fast, reliable, and immaculately presented. And the tally of championships to his name proved his approach was a successful one” say Steve Holmes.

“Paul’s kind gesture in donating the trophies and his appearance to award them at this weekend’s Taupō Historic GP is a fitting accoutrement to this weekend’s celebration of Ford Motor Company’s involvement in New Zealand motorsport” say NZ Historic Muscle & Saloon Car Association secretary Bruce Dyer.

