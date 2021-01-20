Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Clark Completes GP And TRS Line Up

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Toyota Racing New Zealand

Conrad Clark, yet another rising Kiwi star and the 2019 FIA Chinese Formula 4 Champion, is the final link in the chain for the 2021 New Zealand Grand Prix and the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

Conrad Clark will race in the weekend’s Grand Prix and completes the 16 driver line up. Picture TGRNZ

Clark’s China campaign also saw him awarded Rookie of the Year and the MiTime Star award for outstanding performance.

As well as his successful campaign in the Chinese Formula 4 championship where he secured no fewer than 12 race wins on his way to the title, Clark debuted internationally in the USA Formula 4 championship in 2018 where he learnt the foundations of international motorsport and has continued to capitalise on that experience since.

Clark has raced internationally more than he has in New Zealand and with COVID-19 putting an end to an F3 Formula Regional campaign in America for 2020, this will be an opportunity to race on home soil for the first time in three years.

Having tested the current Toyota FT60 car, he is looking forward to the step up in power and downforce from a Formula 4 specification car.

“To race in New Zealand at the 66th New Zealand Grand Prix is a unique opportunity to be involved in as NZ motorsport celebrates a significant milestone with Kenny Smith running his 50th GP,” he said.

“It will be an honour to be on track with him and also alongside a host of other incredibly talented NZ drivers.

“I am looking forward to the experience of being part of New Zealand’s most prestigious single seater event. To be on the grid alongside Kiwi motorsport heroes is an incredible opportunity which I am grateful to our partners TradeZone, Aegis Oil, Advance Gaming and the Kiwi Driver Fund for making this happen.”

In 2021, because of the global pandemic, the Castrol Toyota Racing Series will run over a shortened three weekend programme. Starting with the New Zealand Grand Prix is also a departure from the normal championship routine. The earlier calendar date is designed to attract high profile New Zealand drivers still at home following the Christmas break and provide a rare opportunity to run the Grand Prix with the very best Kiwi drivers available in it.

The second round of the championship will be on the shorter Hampton Downs National track before it concludes at Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon.


2021 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

Round 1: Hampton Downs - 22nd –24th January 66th New Zealand Grand Prix
Round 2: Hampton Downs - 29th –30th January
Round 3: Manfeild - 12th –14th February

© Scoop Media

