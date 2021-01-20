Six More Contestants Enter The Bachelorette Mansion!

With less than two weeks to go before Lexie Brown’s adventure begins, we’re announcing six more eligible bachelors hoping to make a great impression.

Escaping the normally cooler weather of Dunedin, Ben and Dave head north to meet our beautiful bachelorette. Joining them is funny man Itay alongside Hamish, who’ll hope to create memories with our leading lady.

The next set of gentlemen ready to walk the red carpet are:

Ben Masara, registered nurse, Dunedin

Dave Borrie, radio presenter, Dunedin

Hamish Boyt, content creator, Whangārei

Itay Dom, electrical engineer, Auckland

Josh Nielsen, plumber / gasfitter, Auckland

Paul Patterson, chef, Waiheke Island

Will Paul be a snack for our bachelorette, or could perhaps sparks fly with Josh?

All will be revealed when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Monday 1st February at 7:30PM.

