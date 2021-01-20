Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SPCA Calls For Animal Lovers To Collect For Annual Street Appeal

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: SPCA

SPCA is calling for big-hearted Kiwis across New Zealand to collect much-needed funds for animals during their 2021 Annual Street Appeal in March.

Hundreds of animal-loving volunteers will take to the streets between March 1-7 to raise funds for New Zealand’s sick, abandoned, and abused animals. SPCA’s Street Appeal is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for animals in need. SPCA was fortunate last year to be able to hold their annual fundraising drive just weeks before the country went into the first lockdown.

This year, volunteers in 25 towns and cities across the country will be taking part, with 1000 volunteers needed in Auckland alone. SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen says volunteers are the lifeblood of the organisation and she has no doubt that animal lovers will not only donate their time to collect for SPCA, but donate generously as well.

“We are so fortunate to have a wonderful network of people throughout New Zealand who donate their time year after year to collect for us, however we do need more people to join the team in 2021.”

Signing up for two hours of collecting makes a lifetime of difference for neglected and injured animals across the country. Pets are welcome to join in on the fun, with dogs, goats, horses, and even a llama and a chicken accompanying their owners in the past and taking part to encourage donations from generous Kiwis.

SPCA is the only New Zealand charity entrusted to uphold animal welfare law and has the power to prosecute those who offend against animals. SPCA protects tens of thousands of animals every year, and relies entirely on the generosity of New Zealanders to do their critical work saving the lives of animals.

Donations help SPCA Inspectors rescue animals, give them love, care, provide a warm bed at SPCA shelters, give them critical medicine and veterinary support, and help them find new homes.

Participating towns and cities:

Auckland
Ashburton
Central Otago (Wanaka, Queenstown, Alexandra, Cromwell)
Christchurch
Dunedin
Gisborne
Greymouth
Hamilton
Hastings
Invercargill
Levin
Masterton
Nelson
Palmerston North
Renwick (Marlborough)
Rotorua
Taupo
Tauranga
Waikanae
Wellington
Whanganui
Whangarei

Volunteers can register at: www.spca.nz
SPCA’s Annual Street Appeal is proudly supported by The Coffee Club.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 