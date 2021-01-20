Amazon Prime Video To Stream Us Presidential Inauguration Including Tom Hanks Hosted Special Event

Amazon Prime Video will have streaming rights globally for the US Presidential Inauguration including Celebrating America, a primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks.

Coverage of the inauguration is scheduled to start in New Zealand from 5am, Thursday 21 January, with regular timing updates coming directly from Biden’s team here.

Celebrating America is scheduled to start in New Zealand Thursday at 2.30pm, and alongside host Tom Hanks, will have performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Foo Fighters and remarks from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

