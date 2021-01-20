Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dunedin’s Literary Festival In New Digs

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival

In a sure sign of growing momentum, the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival team has set up digs in town.

With the festival scheduled for 6-9 May, the festival team will be calling the Otago Pioneer Women’s Hall in Moray Place home for the next five months. The central location, which will also be the venue for festival workshops, means people can drop in to discuss all things literary, and following the launch of the programme, to get help purchasing tickets (or just to discuss the programme at length…).

The programme this year will feature a plethora of New Zealand literary talent, the constraints imposed by Covid-19 presenting an opportunity to revel in homegrown talent.

Festival Director Hannah Molloy says, “We’re secretly delighted to have this opportunity. There are just so many interesting, provoking, clever, challenging, inspiring writers in New Zealand; we have an entire literary ecosystem here that has all the gloss and sparkle that the wider world offers – and more.”

Almost 40 events over the four days mean full diaries for all bookish aficionados and plenty of ideas for Mother’s Day treats and entertainment. Events include a double-decker bus trip for wee ones, in-depth panel discussions, an afternoon tea party, writers in conversation with interesting hosts, workshops, a schools programme, and, the highlight, the gala showcase.

Ms Molloy says, “For tentative or first-time literary festival attendees, the showcase is a sampler, a taste of what a literary festival is all about, featuring a selection of our festival stars. We also have a range of free or entry by donation events to entice these new people into our world – we want everyone to be able to experience as much of the festival as their budget allows.”

The festival website, at www.dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz, will have updates and teasers, and the programme will be available from 7pm, Tuesday 16 May. Tickets will also be available for purchase from that time.

For those who like to plan ahead, or who are racking their brains for a gift out of the ordinary, festival vouchers are available through the website as well. These are redeemable for any Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival event in a 12-month period from the date of purchase.

Key dates

Programme launch: Tuesday 16 March (invitation only event)

Tickets on public sale: Tuesday 16 March (following the launch)

Festival: 6-9 May

Gala showcase: 7.30pm, Friday 7 May

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 