Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Media Release - Day 4 - Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2021

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

20 January 

32nd Te Wananga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

4 Seasons in Day 4

Today was another massive day here at Lake Karāpiro for the 32nd Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals. We had an incredible 97 Single Paddler Races today! Competitors racing today were between 11 and 83 years old, that’s a staggering 72-year age range in a single day’s competition! Nga mihi nui ki nga kaihoe! (huge congratulations to our paddlers for making this possible). Another highlight was having our Adaptive paddlers take to the water, though all have their individual limitations, on the water, in the waka, its head-to-head and as full out

The King Whanau – Nyree, Dave, Rose and Tupu King all raced, and all left with medals!

Tupu is one of our countries best paddlers, today his mum (Nyree), dad (Dave) and sister (Rose) all raced, and all won medals. Another highlight was Horouta taking out the Premier Open Women’s Division with a clean sweep. Akaysia Williams with the gold, Cory Campbell with silver and Rose King taking home the bronze. Impressive feat! We had the Sani Squad on-site again helping to keep us all safe and COVID free, we’re lucky to have them for another day tomorrow before they head off to Raglans ‘Sound Splash’ music festival. Great work keeping Summer Unstoppable!

Tomorrow we have 6 Paddler races (W6), 12 Paddler Double hulled races (W12) and Corporate races featuring 14 corporate teams.

Tomorrow – W6 W12 & Corporate races 250, 500, 1000m races

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 