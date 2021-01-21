The Final Contenders Are Revealed For The Bachelorette!

With the Suzuki Swifts revving to go, we’re announcing the last of the bachelors heading to the mansion hoping to walk away with Lexie’s final rose.

The final gentlemen ready to walk the red carpet are:

Alexandre Vaz, software project manager, Auckland

Bradden Hurn, physiotherapist / fitness and wellbeing coach, Auckland

Jozef Weck, builder / mechanical engineer, Whangārei

Matt Bidwell, roofer, Auckland

Zach Preston, customer success / code avengers, Hamilton

Viewers of Heartbreak Island might recognise Alex Vaz, from the second season of the TVNZ OnDemand series who was unlucky in both love and money. Hopefully he’ll have better luck this time on The Bachelorette New Zealand.

If Lexie’s in need of a house, she’s in luck with a builder and a roofer joining the already announced plumber and electrical engineer!

Could the charm of an American accent swoon our bachelorette, or could it be health and wellness instructor Bradden impressing our bachelorette? Find out for yourself when The Bachelorette New Zealand premieres on TVNZ 2, Monday 1st February.

