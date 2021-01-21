Monitor 3.1 With New Commission By Qianye Lin And Qianhe 'AL' Lin

Qianye Lin and Qianhe ‘AL’ Lin, Thus the Blast Carried it, Into the World , (still), 2021.

Monitor 3.1: Curated by Sean Kerr, Michelle Wang, and Jamie Hanton with a new commission by Qianye Lin and Qianhe ‘AL’ Lin.

Exhibition preview: Friday 29 Janaury, 5:30pm

Exhibition runs: 30 January – 21 February 2021

Exhibition talk with Qianye Lin and Qianhe ‘AL’ Lin: Saturday 30 January, 2pm

Monitor 3.1 is the second part of a revisit and update to Monitor, an exhibition of moving image work from Aotearoa and abroad curated by Sean Kerr and David Watson in 1996. This new exhibition builds on the original curatorial framework and includes three programmes: a programme of commissioned collaborative work by emerging New Zealand artists, a three-part programme of recent work by national and international moving image practitioners, as well as a selection of work from the original Monitor exhibition.

This second part of the exhibition features the new collaborative commission Thus the Blast Carried it, Into the World , by Qianye Lin and Qianhe ‘AL’ Lin. Working with writing, sound, filmed, found, and animated footage, the work traces the story of ‘It’, whose journey unfolds (or folds in) as an unresolved series of beginnings. It is an audio-visual experience that seeks to heighten perception, deals with cognition and meaning structures, and explores narrative and language in their multiplicities.

Monitor 3.1 also contains the second and third parts of the screening programme. The second part curated by Jamie Hanton features a selection of international moving image work by Bona Park (KR), Kim Heecheon (KR), Rebecca Moss (UK), and Vajiko Chachkhiani (GE) and runs 23 January – 7 February 2021. The third and final part curated by Sean Kerr will begin on 9 February 2021.

Accompanying these two new programmes is a selection of work from the original Monitor exhibition, including work by: Lisa Reihana and Ani O’Neill, Paul Redican, Nathan Pōhio, Ronnie van Hout, Leigh Houliston, Kirstin Lucas, and Laura Parnes.

We would like to thank Ilam School of Fine Arts for their generous support of both Monitor 3.0 and Monitor 3.1.

Artist Biographies

Qianye Lin and Qianhe ‘AL’ Lin are siblings who work as a duo. Based in Tāmaki Makaurau and graduates of Elam School of Fine Arts, they work primarily in audio-visual installation, writing, and performance. They are interested in language and perspective through re-imagining and re-contextualizing the experiences of presence and immersion, as well as storytelling in the embodiment of a fragmented linguistic experience. Their recent exhibitions include What a Thrill, WHAT A SUCCESS!! (2020), a one night only exhibition at Papatūnga Gallery curated by James Tapsell-Kururangi.

Bona Park is a Korean artist based in Seoul. Many of her works and projects question social systems, including art, economy, and history by uncovering the various structures and labours therein. By juxtaposing art with social conditions, her practice creates awkward situations that confuse and upend the boundary between art and daily life. She was awarded the Songeun Art Prize in 2015 and Sindoh Artist Support Program in 2013. Her recent exhibitions include the 9th Asian Pacific Triennial, Brisbane, Australia (2018); the 11th Gwangju Biennial, Korea (2016); the 5th Anyang Public Art Project _APAP5, Korea (2016); and the 2012 New Museum Triennial, New York, USA (2012). She published her art essay book titled in 2019. She is also a member of the performance band Michelangelo Pistoletto that toured New Zealand in 2012.

Based in Seoul, Heecheon Kim explores digital technology and documentary films that are primarily used in game techniques. Working with video and installation, he continuously throws questions to the world about the reality that has become blurred by a mixture of fact and fiction, crossing the boundary between online and offline, and further depicting the impact of the Internet on human life.

Rebecca Moss (b.1991, Essex, UK) is an artist whose work critically examines heroic narratives through absurdist gestures, which can take a wide variety of forms across performance, video, and sculpture. She is particularly interested in how interventions and gestures informed by slapstick comedy can speak to power through humour, and are intensified by a feminist perspective. Solo shows include: Staging Series, Jerwood Visual Arts, London (2019) and From the Sublime to the Ridiculous, Bunkier Sztuki, Krakow (2019). Group shows include: The Sea is Glowing, Croatia (Rijeka 2020); TBCTV, Somerset House, London, UK (Frieze Week 2019); Future Generation Art Prize, PinchukArtCentre, Kiev and; Venice (2017); A BROKEN LINK, Golden Age Cinema, Sydney Australia (2017); 23 Days at Sea, container ship residency and exhibition, Access Gallery, Vancouver (2016); Test Space, Spike Island, Bristol, UK (2015); and Leverhulme Scholarship Summer School Residency and exhibition, Wysing Arts Centre, Cambridge, UK (2014).

