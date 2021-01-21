Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland League Community To Ride For Starship Foundation

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

The Auckland Rugby League's charity motorcycle ride on March 7, held in conjunction with Colemans Motorcyles, will raise funds for the Starship Foundation.

Last year the event saw riders come together to fundraise for the Key to Life Charitable Trust.

The ride will start at the home of the Northcote Tigers, Birkenhead War Memorial Park, before stopping in at the Otara Scorpions and then heading further south to the Taniwharau Rugby League Club in Huntly.

Entry is $20 with all funds going to the Starship Foundation.

REGISTER YOUR INTEREST HERE

ARL chief executive officer Greg Whaiapu said it's a great chance to help out a worthy charity, while at the same time giving members from different clubs a chance to mix and mingle ahead of the new season.

"We're looking forward to bringing the rugby league community together for a day of fun which will help raise some money for a wonderful cause in the Starship Foundation," Whaiapu said.

"Last year was the first time we had held a charity ride and the feedback and results were such that it was an easy choice to organise it again this year."

Starship Foundation chief executive officer Aisha Daji Punga expressed thanks to the Auckland league community.

“We are so grateful to the Auckland Rugby League for organising this event to raise vital funds towards helping to bring better health and brighter futures to the children of New Zealand.”

Since 1992 the Starship Foundation has, with the help of its generous donors, invested more than $150 million into Starship Hospital in order to be able to deliver world-class healthcare, ensuring children receive the best care possible.

