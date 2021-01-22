Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

King's Tribute To Marlins After Leeds Signing

Friday, 22 January 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Auckland League

Upon signing with UK Super League side the Leeds Rhinos this week, Manurewa Marlins junior King Vuniyayawa took time to thank the south Auckland club for helping him to achieve his dream.

The 25-year-old forward appeared for Manurewa in Auckland's Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship as recently as 2019, before going on to make his NRL debut in 2020, playing five first-grade games with the New Zealand Warriors before suffering a season-ending broken hand.

Vuniyayawa, who is a capped Fijian international, also played first-division league with Howick and Papakura prior to making his NRL debut.

Accompanied by his agent from Aria Management Group, Jordan Friend – who is the brother of Howick Hornets premier captain Jethro Friend and the son of Auckland legend Clayton Friend – Vuniyayawa signed his new contract at the Marlins' headquarters at Mountfort Park and paid tribute to the club.

"I’d like to thank the Manurewa Marlins… they’re pretty much my family," Vuniyayawa said.

"I played my first game of league at 18 for the Manurewa Marlins and fell in love with the sport and never looked back.

"It’s been a tough journey, but I was very fortunate to make a dream of mine come true – playing NRL – last year."

Marlins chairperson Darrell Woodhouse said the whole club was celebrating Vuniyayawa's news.

"We're really proud of King and excited to know he's getting an opportunity over at Leeds," Woodhouse said.

"From the day he arrived at the club he's been a real humble and down to earth kid, so it didn't surprise me when he asked to come down to the club to sign his contract.”

King Vuniyayawa - left - and Manurewa Marlins chairperson Darrell Woodhouse. Credit - Aria Management Group - Bodie Friend

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 