Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Preview #9 - Angus Fogg To Race At Taupō Historic GP And NZGP On Same Day

Friday, 22 January 2021, 7:47 am
Press Release: Ford New Zealand

Angus Fogg, one of New Zealand’s most experienced racing drivers, isn’t letting this weekend’s clash of dates between the Taupō Historic GP and the New Zealand Grand Prix get in the way of his passion for driving historic racing cars.

With help from the Historic GP organisers and some of his friends in the burgeoning Historic Sports Sedan and Allcomers (HSS&A) Association, Fogg will be helicoptering south from the Hampton Downs circuit after the first Central Muscle Cars race on Saturday morning to take in the HSS&A race at the Taupō Historic GP at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

He will then return to Hampton Downs in time for the second CMC race later in the afternoon.

“It’ll be a bit of a push but I’ve done three races in a day before – but not at different tracks!” says Fogg.

With more than 30 years’ experience racing everything from Minis to Australian V8 Supercars, Angus these days divides his racing between his own J. A. Russell Ltd backed 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback in the CMC series and driving one of the most famous sports sedans in the long history of the category, the Gordon Burr-entered ex-Ian Algie 1979 Alfetta GTV V8.

“I feel a bit like Stirling Moss or Jackie Stewart who used to do these sorts of things regularly I believe, when they raced Formula One, saloon cars and sports cars at different circuits on the same weekend. I really enjoy driving the Alfetta and was disappointed when I heard about the date clash. At the time, I joked about entering both meetings with the help of a helicopter and sure enough, it’s happening. I can’t wait!”.

The ex-Ian Algie Alfetta GTV

The Taupō Historic GP runs over two-days, 23 and 24 January 2021. As well as races for historic muscle and saloon cars, the event features demonstrations of many historic Ford racing and rally cars, races for Formula 5000, Formula Junior, Historic Sports Racing and other Invited Historic Cars, Historic Formula Fords, Historic Sports Sedans & Allcomers and Tranzams, plus displays of Ford models spanning 60 years of motoring in New Zealand assembled by members of multiple Ford-Owner clubs from around the country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ford New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 