Preview #9 - Angus Fogg To Race At Taupō Historic GP And NZGP On Same Day

Angus Fogg, one of New Zealand’s most experienced racing drivers, isn’t letting this weekend’s clash of dates between the Taupō Historic GP and the New Zealand Grand Prix get in the way of his passion for driving historic racing cars.

With help from the Historic GP organisers and some of his friends in the burgeoning Historic Sports Sedan and Allcomers (HSS&A) Association, Fogg will be helicoptering south from the Hampton Downs circuit after the first Central Muscle Cars race on Saturday morning to take in the HSS&A race at the Taupō Historic GP at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park.

He will then return to Hampton Downs in time for the second CMC race later in the afternoon.

“It’ll be a bit of a push but I’ve done three races in a day before – but not at different tracks!” says Fogg.

With more than 30 years’ experience racing everything from Minis to Australian V8 Supercars, Angus these days divides his racing between his own J. A. Russell Ltd backed 1970 Ford Mustang Fastback in the CMC series and driving one of the most famous sports sedans in the long history of the category, the Gordon Burr-entered ex-Ian Algie 1979 Alfetta GTV V8.

“I feel a bit like Stirling Moss or Jackie Stewart who used to do these sorts of things regularly I believe, when they raced Formula One, saloon cars and sports cars at different circuits on the same weekend. I really enjoy driving the Alfetta and was disappointed when I heard about the date clash. At the time, I joked about entering both meetings with the help of a helicopter and sure enough, it’s happening. I can’t wait!”.

The Taupō Historic GP runs over two-days, 23 and 24 January 2021. As well as races for historic muscle and saloon cars, the event features demonstrations of many historic Ford racing and rally cars, races for Formula 5000, Formula Junior, Historic Sports Racing and other Invited Historic Cars, Historic Formula Fords, Historic Sports Sedans & Allcomers and Tranzams, plus displays of Ford models spanning 60 years of motoring in New Zealand assembled by members of multiple Ford-Owner clubs from around the country.

