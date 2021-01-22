Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Fringe Show Is Out Of This World!

Friday, 22 January 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Fringe Festival

Celestial Nobodies is an exciting new educational polylogue that brings gravity to universal experiences through a lens of black comedy. Written by Evangelina Telfar, Celestial Nobodies is a journey around the universe to meet yourself at the other end. Performed by a stellar collection of Wellington up and coming talent, 11 celestial bodies take to the stage at BATS Theatre questioning the role we as humans play in the solar system.

Join your favs on stage this March, and don’t worry, Pluto will be there too!

“I want to make science accessible to all. I’ve always found that STEM seems to appear like it is only for a select group but I wanted to make it fun and show an amazing group of artists that can make it engaging while still being educational. My hope is to change people’s perception of STEM from boring and exclusive to fun and all inclusive.” - Evangelina Telfar,playwright and co-producer.

Planets explore universal yet unique struggles in this dark socially engaged polylogue comedy. The planet Neptune is leaving a voice message for their only true love, the Voyager spacecraft. Saturn is taking a personality quiz to see if it’s an ice giant or a gas giant. Mercury is writing an email to the universe to ask for some time off from being a planet.

“I’ve always loved the planets in our solar system and I think space reminds us to be humble since we’re so small in the scheme of things.” - Evangelina Telfar

Celestial Nobodies is part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival and runs for four nights only, on the 14th and 16th-18th of March at BATS Theatre, the Dome Stage, 1 Kent Terrace. Opening night is at 6pm and the rest of the season at 7pm. Presented by Potentially Playing Productions and Toi Ngākau Productions, this play is written by Evangelina Telfar and directed by Anastasia Matteini-Roberts. Tickets are $14-$20 and are available through the New Zealand Fringe Festival website.

The season is sponsored by MEAN Productions, with support from the Wellington City Council and

Kākano funding, via Creative New Zealand and the New Zealand Fringe Festival.

