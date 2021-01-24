Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

32nd Te Wānanga O Aotearoa Waka Ama Sprint Nationals

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 6:20 am
Press Release: Waka Ama NZ

Today we had an entire day of finals, the energy was high, and the paddlers were on form with both turns and straight races – there was something for everyone.

Pure OCC, of Rotorua retained their 1500m title from last year in the open men’s division.

Kaihoe o Ngāti Rehia Trust took out almost all the Gold Masters divisions, they will take 5 Gold Medals home to the Tai Tokerau today, all won by paddlers 60+ years old.

Kaiarahi toa – of Gisborne’s Horouta club – smashed the field once again in the 1500m and 500m dominating the open women’s division for another year! Their name is Te Reo for “Champions” and they have every right to the claim. They placed first in every race in heats, semis and finals in the W6 500m, W12 500m and even the W6 1500m divisions.

Aoraki Matatu of the South Islands Te Waka Pounamu Club won gold in the W6 Master Men (50+) 500m Sprint and silver in the W6 1000m Sprint.

Manukau smashed the field in the 500m Open Men’s Division with 18-year-old rising star Kacey Ngataki stroking the team for the win

Horouta Waka Hoe took home the club points trophy for the 10th year and Tu Tangi Ora from Kaipara were awarded the Ace Cuthers memorial Trophy for Club Spirit throughout the week.

CEO of Waka Ama NZ, Lara Collins said that it was “Awesome to be able to have so many people come together to enjoy a week of Waka Ama at Karāpiro. The Racing on the water was competitive and exciting and the atmosphere off water was buzzing! While the rest of the world is in lock-down we can enjoy a major sporting event thanks to the efforts of the New Zealand Government and all of Aotearoa working hard to beat COVID-19. We can’t wait for next year’s event!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waka Ama NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 