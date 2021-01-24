SIX60 Play Record Breaking Hastings Show!

SIX60

SIX60 SATURDAYS 2021 arrived into Hastings tonight for the biggest show the town has ever seen. 22,000 devoted SIX60 fans jammed into Tomoana Showgrounds to witness New Zealand’s biggest band play an energetic and hit filled two-hour set. Tonight’s ticket sales surpassed last week’s show in Waitangi to become the largest attended concert of 2021.

As SIX60 Saturdays 2021 builds week on week, their upcoming show at Sky Stadium in Wellington where 30,000 fans are expected will be the biggest show GLOBALLY since the pandemic began last year.

In a world where social distancing and masks have become the norm, SIX60 opens the show by walking directly through the audience of 22,000. Once on the main stage, it was evident just how grateful the record Hastings crowd were to welcome SIX60 to their town for the first time.

Tonight’s unique and standout moments included the band inviting local rugby union team The Hawkes Bay Magpies onto the stage during ‘The Greatest’ to congratulate and celebrate their recent Ranfurly Shield win! 30 performers from Kahurangi Māori Dance Company, Māta Ranginui and Ngati Ranginui Kapa Haka joined forces with SIX60 for ‘Sundown’ and a medley of ‘Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō/ Don’t Forget Your Roots’. This moment was made especially poignant as Tomoana Showgrounds was once the land of members from Kahurangi Maori Dance Company’s whānau. Additionally there was a surprise appearance from Drax Project who weren’t on tonight’s bill but made the trip to Hawke’s Bay especially to perform their hit song ‘Catching Feelings’ alongside the boys.

The show opened with pop songstress Nouri followed by Maimoa – a collective of young Maori artists committed to making Te Reo more mainstream in popular music, Kings then set the stage alight with his four piece band and good vibes, followed by a dynamic and punchy set from Kiwi Summer favourites Shapeshifter before SIX60 took the stage.

SIX60 SATURDAYS continues next Saturday at New Plymouth’s stunning Bowl Of Brooklands. From there the band are off to Christchurch, followed by a record breaking Wellington show before rounding out the tour in Hamilton. Tickets for remaining shows are on sale now but are sure to sell out.

Come to SIX60 SATURDAYS and be part of Aotearoa history in the making once again!

SIX60 SATURDAYS

NEW ZEALAND

JAN-FEB 2021

Presented by Eccles Entertainment

Saturday 30 January - FINAL TICKETS

Bowl of Brooklands | New Plymouth, NZ

With special guests Shapeshifter, Ladi6, Foley and Valkyrie

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538 Saturday 6 February

Hagley Park | Christchurch, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, Broods and Maimoa

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538 Saturday 13 February

Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, JessB and Aacacia

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538 Saturday 27 February

Claudelands Oval | Hamilton, NZ

With special guests Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia

All Ages

ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

2020 has been a strange year for us all. In the event that New Zealand is forced back into a lockdown due to Covid-19, don’t fear, there are back up concert dates held for SIX60 SATURDAYS in late 2021. Please visit www.eccles.co.nz for all the details.

