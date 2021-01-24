Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SIX60 Play Record Breaking Hastings Show!

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 6:53 am
Press Release: Six60

SIX60

SIX60 SATURDAYS 2021 arrived into Hastings tonight for the biggest show the town has ever seen. 22,000 devoted SIX60 fans jammed into Tomoana Showgrounds to witness New Zealand’s biggest band play an energetic and hit filled two-hour set. Tonight’s ticket sales surpassed last week’s show in Waitangi to become the largest attended concert of 2021.

As SIX60 Saturdays 2021 builds week on week, their upcoming show at Sky Stadium in Wellington where 30,000 fans are expected will be the biggest show GLOBALLY since the pandemic began last year.

In a world where social distancing and masks have become the norm, SIX60 opens the show by walking directly through the audience of 22,000. Once on the main stage, it was evident just how grateful the record Hastings crowd were to welcome SIX60 to their town for the first time.

Tonight’s unique and standout moments included the band inviting local rugby union team The Hawkes Bay Magpies onto the stage during ‘The Greatest’ to congratulate and celebrate their recent Ranfurly Shield win! 30 performers from Kahurangi Māori Dance Company, Māta Ranginui and Ngati Ranginui Kapa Haka joined forces with SIX60 for ‘Sundown’ and a medley of ‘Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō/ Don’t Forget Your Roots’. This moment was made especially poignant as Tomoana Showgrounds was once the land of members from Kahurangi Maori Dance Company’s whānau. Additionally there was a surprise appearance from Drax Project who weren’t on tonight’s bill but made the trip to Hawke’s Bay especially to perform their hit song ‘Catching Feelings’ alongside the boys.

The show opened with pop songstress Nouri followed by Maimoa – a collective of young Maori artists committed to making Te Reo more mainstream in popular music, Kings then set the stage alight with his four piece band and good vibes, followed by a dynamic and punchy set from Kiwi Summer favourites Shapeshifter before SIX60 took the stage.

SIX60 SATURDAYS continues next Saturday at New Plymouth’s stunning Bowl Of Brooklands. From there the band are off to Christchurch, followed by a record breaking Wellington show before rounding out the tour in Hamilton. Tickets for remaining shows are on sale now but are sure to sell out.

Come to SIX60 SATURDAYS and be part of Aotearoa history in the making once again!

SIX60 SATURDAYS
NEW ZEALAND
JAN-FEB 2021
Presented by Eccles Entertainment

Saturday 30 January - FINAL TICKETS
Bowl of Brooklands | New Plymouth, NZ 
With special guests Shapeshifter, Ladi6, Foley and Valkyrie
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Saturday 6 February
Hagley Park | Christchurch, NZ
With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, Broods and Maimoa
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Saturday 13 February
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, JessB and Aacacia
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Saturday 27 February
Claudelands Oval | Hamilton, NZ
With special guests Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

2020 has been a strange year for us all. In the event that New Zealand is forced back into a lockdown due to Covid-19, don’t fear, there are back up concert dates held for SIX60 SATURDAYS in late 2021. Please visit www.eccles.co.nz for all the details.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Six60 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 