Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Van Gisbergen Again In Action-packed Race 2

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen made it two from two at Hampton Downs Picture Bruce Jenkins

Shane van Gisbergen continued his 100% record at the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting with victory in the second race of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

It was no easy task for the V8 Supercar racer, however, as rival Chris van der Drift pressured him throughout.

After starting from pole position, he made a much better getaway at the lights and beat fellow front row sitter Chris van der Drift in the drag race to the first turn. Second row sitter Ngatoa got a poor start and dropped back outside of the top five while Matthew continued his impressive rookie form with another good start. It wasn’t enough to prevent the wily Brendon Leitch finding a way by early on in the race and as it settled over the first couple of laps it was van Gisbergen, van der Drift and Leitch who set the early pace.

Further back, Greg Murphy picked up a broken front wing after contact with Andre Heimgartner in the fierce mid-field battle and although he didn't look like he had lost much speed, he stayed out for another lap before heading for the pits and retirement, saving his strength and endurance for the 28 laps of the Grand Prix. Seventy nine year old Ken Smith decided to do the same a little later and with a record 50th New Zealand Grand Prix to start in the afternoon, it was easy to understand why.

Out front van Gisbergen had established a lead of just under a second and as the field streamed through five laps nose to tail it was the Bathurst champion ahead of Chris van der Drift, with Brendon Leitch in third, Matthew Payne in fourth, Daniel Gaunt going well in fifth, Ngatoa in sixth, Andre Heimgartner in seventh, Billy Frazer in eighth, Damon Leitch in ninth and Tom Alexander rounding out the top ten.

The Safety Car came out on lap eight after Tom Alexander went off and beached his Toyota FT60 in the gravel at the notorious Double 'B' corner, a combination which had been challenging all drivers in all classes at the Grand Prix meeting.

The race resumed after ten laps and Shane went early and took Chris with him. The Tasman car had a look and Shane defended robustly, with the battle immediately allowing Brendon Leitch to throw his hat into the leader's ring. Van Gisbergen hung on, however and settled back into the lead while a little further back Payne showed his intent with a look down the inside of Leitch.

Heimgartner had made solid progress and was running a strong fifth with Ngatoa in his mirrors in the high speed train. Both were piling the pressure on Payne and giving the single seater rookie a major test of his defensive skills in his first weekend of wings and slicks racing. Payne's impressive response was to go even quicker and he attacked Leitch - who was suffering some tyre degradation - in the midfield with four to go and briefly took third. Leitch wasn't done, however and repassed the youngster around the final corner for third, pushing him into the dirt at the same time.

This all helped the flying Heimgartner and when he and Leitch made contact Payne was through. The dogfight and punch up left Heimgartner with damaged suspension and Leitch a wounded third. It also brought out another Safety Car with three to go. Leitch was unable to continue and was forced to pit, later admitting he felt the incident was down to him.

With Heimgartner's car needing a recovery truck, the race finished under the Safety Car with SVG taking another win, van der Drift taking another runner up spot and Payne taking the final spot on the podium in a repeat of the Saturday result.

Ngatoa recovered well from his poor start and stayed out of trouble for fourth while Damon Leitch secured his best result of the weekend so far with a solid fifth. Conrad Clark came home sixth, Peter Vodanovich seventh, Joshua Bethune a noteworthy eighth after a challenging first day on Saturday, Billy Frazer ninth and Chris Vlok rounding out the top ten.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 