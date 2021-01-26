Auckland Squads Named For National U20 Campaign
Fifteen different clubs are set to be represented across the two Auckland sides taking part in the inaugural National U20s competition.
The two 30-man squads, dubbed Auckland Blue and Auckland White, have been named following last Saturday's trial at Cornwall Park, which saw just under 150 players take the field.
The teams have been formed as part of a partnership between the Auckland Rugby League, Counties Manukau Stingrays and Akarana Falcons.
Included in the Auckland Blue group is 2019 SAS College Rugby League Premier Player of the Year Michael Angelo Taufa and one-time National U15 Player of the Year Stanley Iongi.
Auckland U18 representatives Benjamin Kosi, Salesi Ataata and Taylor Papali'i, along with former Akarana 17s Player of the Year Jeremiah Schuster, add plenty of rep experience to Alan Ettles’ team.
There are three Auckland U18 reps in the Francis Meli-coached Auckland White side too, with Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts, Doux Kauhiva and Elam Payne all named.
Both Auckland outfits will begin training this Wednesday at Cornwall Park ahead of the competition kick off on February 27.
Auckland Blue 30-man squad:
Albert Fifita | Richmond
Ali Leiataua | Papatoetoe
Anthony Naitoko | Otahuhu
Atunaisa Pahulu | Marist
Benjamin Kosi | Richmond
Caleb Laiman | Marist
Carlos Tarawhiti | Pakuranga
Esom Ioka | Glenora
Ethan Matapo | Mt Albert
Feao Tongia | Mangere East
Izaac Anitelea | New Lynn
Jeremiah Schuster | Marist
Johnson Murray | Mt Albert
Junior Moli | Mangere East
Lonnie Papani | Howick
Michael Angelo Taufa | Pakuranga
Nehumi Teu | Mt Albert
Paea Fotu | Mangere East
Patrick Tuilimu | Manurewa
Salesi Ataata | Otahuhu
Samuel Hansen | Otahuhu
Sebastian Hindt | Bay Roskill
Sione Pule | N/A
Soakai Taufa | Otahuhu
Stanley Iongi | Marist
Taylor Papali'i | Pakuranga
Tupou Fifita | Otahuhu
Viliami Finau | Otahuhu
Wiremu Kaire | Mt Albert
Zyon Maiu'u | Glenora
Auckland White 30-man squad:
Brandon Puru | Otara
Christian Semau | Otara
Corey Cassidy-Natano | Waitemata
Darius Hignett-Morgan | N/A
David Kalekale | Mt Albert
Doux Kauhiva | Marist
Elam Payne | Marist
Eteru Ropeti | Marist
Ezekiel Start | Pakuranga
Faith Kalekale | Waitemata
Jacob Leung-Wai Milo | Otara
Julius Patelo | Mt Albert
Kaufana Lasa | Pakuranga
Kyson Kingi | Mt Albert Grammar School 1st XIII
Leon Marsters | Northcote
Maddison Tekeu | Otahuhu
Metanoea Saulala | Marist
Navajo Doyle | Papatoetoe
Oscar Amosa | Manurewa
Peter Uelese | Howick
Saul Tauhinu | Mangere East
Seeti Tavao-Kuresa | Marist
Siosifa Tauataina | Otahuhu
Teariki Ford | Manurewa
Te Napi Waipouri | Otahuhu
Tino Palei | Mt Albert
Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts | Marist
Tony Tafa | Te Atatu
Victor Afoa | Mt Albert
Viliami Kuli | N/A