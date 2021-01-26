Auckland Squads Named For National U20 Campaign

Fifteen different clubs are set to be represented across the two Auckland sides taking part in the inaugural National U20s competition.

The two 30-man squads, dubbed Auckland Blue and Auckland White, have been named following last Saturday's trial at Cornwall Park, which saw just under 150 players take the field.

The teams have been formed as part of a partnership between the Auckland Rugby League, Counties Manukau Stingrays and Akarana Falcons.

Included in the Auckland Blue group is 2019 SAS College Rugby League Premier Player of the Year Michael Angelo Taufa and one-time National U15 Player of the Year Stanley Iongi.

Auckland U18 representatives Benjamin Kosi, Salesi Ataata and Taylor Papali'i, along with former Akarana 17s Player of the Year Jeremiah Schuster, add plenty of rep experience to Alan Ettles’ team.

There are three Auckland U18 reps in the Francis Meli-coached Auckland White side too, with Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts, Doux Kauhiva and Elam Payne all named.

Both Auckland outfits will begin training this Wednesday at Cornwall Park ahead of the competition kick off on February 27.

Auckland Blue 30-man squad:

Albert Fifita | Richmond

Ali Leiataua | Papatoetoe

Anthony Naitoko | Otahuhu

Atunaisa Pahulu | Marist

Benjamin Kosi | Richmond

Caleb Laiman | Marist

Carlos Tarawhiti | Pakuranga

Esom Ioka | Glenora

Ethan Matapo | Mt Albert

Feao Tongia | Mangere East

Izaac Anitelea | New Lynn

Jeremiah Schuster | Marist

Johnson Murray | Mt Albert

Junior Moli | Mangere East

Lonnie Papani | Howick

Michael Angelo Taufa | Pakuranga

Nehumi Teu | Mt Albert

Paea Fotu | Mangere East

Patrick Tuilimu | Manurewa

Salesi Ataata | Otahuhu

Samuel Hansen | Otahuhu

Sebastian Hindt | Bay Roskill

Sione Pule | N/A

Soakai Taufa | Otahuhu

Stanley Iongi | Marist

Taylor Papali'i | Pakuranga

Tupou Fifita | Otahuhu

Viliami Finau | Otahuhu

Wiremu Kaire | Mt Albert

Zyon Maiu'u | Glenora

Auckland White 30-man squad:

Brandon Puru | Otara

Christian Semau | Otara

Corey Cassidy-Natano | Waitemata

Darius Hignett-Morgan | N/A

David Kalekale | Mt Albert

Doux Kauhiva | Marist

Elam Payne | Marist

Eteru Ropeti | Marist

Ezekiel Start | Pakuranga

Faith Kalekale | Waitemata

Jacob Leung-Wai Milo | Otara

Julius Patelo | Mt Albert

Kaufana Lasa | Pakuranga

Kyson Kingi | Mt Albert Grammar School 1st XIII

Leon Marsters | Northcote

Maddison Tekeu | Otahuhu

Metanoea Saulala | Marist

Navajo Doyle | Papatoetoe

Oscar Amosa | Manurewa

Peter Uelese | Howick

Saul Tauhinu | Mangere East

Seeti Tavao-Kuresa | Marist

Siosifa Tauataina | Otahuhu

Teariki Ford | Manurewa

Te Napi Waipouri | Otahuhu

Tino Palei | Mt Albert

Tolomanila Saumamao-Watts | Marist

Tony Tafa | Te Atatu

Victor Afoa | Mt Albert

Viliami Kuli | N/A

© Scoop Media

