Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ria Hall Announces Spark Session

Tuesday, 26 January 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Loop Media Ltd

Loop are excited to announce Ria Hall will be performing an intimate Spark Session this February, live from Massey University’s College of Creative Arts.

This special Spark Session will give Spark customers an exclusive opportunity to catch one of NZ's strongest voices in an intimate setting alongside her full band.

Hall and her five-piece band will perform tracks from her latest album, Manawa Wera, named by Radio New Zealand as one of the top albums of 2020.

Lucky Spark customers can enter to be in to win a limited number of in-person tickets to the event by visiting www.spark.co.nz/music. The session will also be live streamed on the Spark Facebook page.

Hall will perform with a band which includes Laughton Kora, Zane Graham (Sons of Zion), Hani Totorewa (Katchafire), Katz Maihi & Louis Thompson-Munn.

Released in 2020, Manawa Wera saw Hall put her stamp on the rich tradition of New Zealand reggae. With Hall’s unforgettable voice at the forefront taking inspiration from current events, the album takes on a distinctly modern Aotearoa context.

The critically acclaimed album saw Hall take home the 2020 Waiata Māori Music Award for Best Female Solo Artist, alongside nominations for Best Māori Artist and Best Roots Artist at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards.

This exclusive session will give Spark customers an opportunity to see this powerful live performer in an intimate setting, showcasing Hall's enormous vocal range and ability to effortlessly transition between styles.

Live stream starts from 7pm from the Spark Facebook page
Register to win tickets from www.spark.co.nz/music

Spotify Presents Spark Sessions with Ria Hall

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Loop Media Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 