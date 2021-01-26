Ria Hall Announces Spark Session

Loop are excited to announce Ria Hall will be performing an intimate Spark Session this February, live from Massey University’s College of Creative Arts.

This special Spark Session will give Spark customers an exclusive opportunity to catch one of NZ's strongest voices in an intimate setting alongside her full band.

Hall and her five-piece band will perform tracks from her latest album, Manawa Wera, named by Radio New Zealand as one of the top albums of 2020.

Lucky Spark customers can enter to be in to win a limited number of in-person tickets to the event by visiting www.spark.co.nz/music. The session will also be live streamed on the Spark Facebook page.

Hall will perform with a band which includes Laughton Kora, Zane Graham (Sons of Zion), Hani Totorewa (Katchafire), Katz Maihi & Louis Thompson-Munn.

Released in 2020, Manawa Wera saw Hall put her stamp on the rich tradition of New Zealand reggae. With Hall’s unforgettable voice at the forefront taking inspiration from current events, the album takes on a distinctly modern Aotearoa context.

The critically acclaimed album saw Hall take home the 2020 Waiata Māori Music Award for Best Female Solo Artist, alongside nominations for Best Māori Artist and Best Roots Artist at the 2020 Aotearoa Music Awards.

This exclusive session will give Spark customers an opportunity to see this powerful live performer in an intimate setting, showcasing Hall's enormous vocal range and ability to effortlessly transition between styles.

Live stream starts from 7pm from the Spark Facebook page

Register to win tickets from www.spark.co.nz/music

Spotify Presents Spark Sessions with Ria Hall

Live From Massey University’s College of Creative Arts

Friday February 19

Listen to Manawa Wera - http://smarturl.it/ManawaWera

