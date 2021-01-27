Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wellington Photographer’s Debut Exhibition At Zealandia, “Wings: Rood Pictures Of Birds”

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Danny Rood

A new photography exhibition of native birds opens at Wellington’s Zealandia sanctuary on 3 February, giving visitors a chance to see some of the world’s rarest species through the lens of local photographer Danny Rood.

“Wings: Rood pictures of birds” is Danny Rood’s debut exhibition, with a selection of his favourite shots on show. The exhibition runs from Wednesday 3 February to Wednesday 31 March.

Danny Rood says the exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate why our manu or native birds are so unique.

“This is my first exhibition, and a chance to show how much of a treasure our birds are. We want these threatened and endangered birds to not only survive, but to thrive and to do this, people need to see why they are so special,” Mr Rood says.

“I am passionate about our native wildlife and proud of the photos I have taken through a mix of timing, skill and, admittedly, a bit of luck. Each tells a story while also providing an insight into the behaviour and characteristics that make these birds taonga. “

The exhibition’s diverse line-up includes what Danny Rood regards as the feature photos of the show.

“The “Pollen-soaked Tūī” and “Takahē Shaker” were both photographed at Zealandia and shows the important role the sanctuary has in protecting and nurturing our native wildlife at the same time as educating the public,” he says.

Growing up in Silverstream in the Hutt Valley sparked Danny’s lifetime fascination with birds.

‘My childhood home was surrounded by trees full of tūī, kererū and korimako and I was mesmerised by their colours, song and interaction,” he says.

“While I trained as a scientist, it is my love of the outdoors, New Zealand’s wildlife and scenery which has driven me to pursue a career as a photographer.

“I am trying to combine science, art and my passion for our special birds to tell a story that draws the viewer in, captivates them and leaves them with a sense of wonder.”

As well as the framed images on display during the exhibition, original photographs are available as limited-edition fine art prints.

“You can come along, take in the brilliance of our birds, and then take something home with you.” Danny Rood says.

 

