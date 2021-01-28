Dance Your Way Through Latin America At The Party Of The Summer!

Auckland Live + Big Song n Dance presents

AUCKLAND LATIN FIESTA as part of Auckland Live Summer in the Square.



The rich and lively culture of Latin America will set Aotea Square ablaze with exciting sounds, tastes, and experiences at the Auckland Latin Fiesta - Friday 19 Feb – Sunday 21 Feb.

The three-day weekend festivities include a sizzling line-up that offers entertainment for families, dance enthusiasts, groovers and those who love the taste of Latin fare.

The Auckland Latin Fiesta brings the party with free salsa and tango dance classes, live music featuring a 15-piece Saoco Orchestra Latin band, Samba parades, Brazilian Samba bands, Traditional and Professional Shows, DJs, Latin foods and crafts market, kids area, and more. See full schedule below.

Media are invited to cover the event over the whole weekend. High spec, colourful costumes and energetic vibrant dance will make for great visuals. Specific opportunities include:

Filming and photography of the opening event on Friday 19 Feb with the Cuban Groove, The Samba Passion dance team and Copacabana Beats drummers from 6pm.

Opportunity to experience a one-on-one salsa dance lesson ahead of the opening, at 6pm Fri 19 Feb. Salsa, tango and capoeira dance lessons are FREE to the public at scheduled times over the weekend as below.

Opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Auckland by filming and photography of Colombian, Peruvian, Chilean traditional performance from 12.00pm Saturday 20 Feb. Javiera Pavez from Viva Dance will be on hand to do interviews on the day after her Zumba lesson at 12.30pm

Filming and photography of all music acts over the weekend at the scheduled times.

Now in its fifth year, the Auckland Latin Fiesta attracts thousands who are keen to get out and experience the passionate spirit of Latin American culture in this family friendly, highly colourful, and vibrant event.

© Scoop Media

