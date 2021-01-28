Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New 2degrees Sponsorship Is No Joke

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 12:17 pm
Press Release: 2 Degrees Mobile

Telco on the hunt for office joker in ‘2degrees Great NZ Office Comedy Clash’

2degrees has teamed up with the country’s largest improvised comedy theatre company – Covert Theatre – to find New Zealand’s funniest office as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Over the next two weeks, workplace teams across Auckland will be encouraged to rally their co-workers – the quick-witted, pun-loving, clowns and comeback queens – to sign-up for a chance to take part in the ultimate comedy clash.

Participating teams will receive four 90-minute coaching sessions from experienced teachers and seasoned performers at their place of work, before going head-to-head with other businesses in a series of heats before the grand finale on Wednesday 14 April.

Improv comedy involves working collaboratively in teams to make up comedy skits on the spot - so no two shows are ever the same. The drama technique is used across many TV classics, such as Whose Line is it Anyway?.

Wade Jackson, Artistic Director at Covert Theatre, believes the 2degrees Great NZ Office Comedy Clash has come at the perfect time.

“Improvised theatre is completely different to stand-up comedy as it relies heavily on connection and collaboration. We saw the impact that last year’s events had on mental health and wellbeing, and now more than ever, people need fun and laughter in their lives, especially at work. Improv, improves creativity, confidence and fosters a resilient mindset – a perfect combination of skills as we move through 2021,” says Wade.

“One of the best things about this competition is that it brings together two classic Kiwi traits, our keen sense of humour and our love of a friendly competition. I’m really excited to see the diversity of entries from many sectors and businesses.”

2degrees is celebrating its growing business portfolio with the addition of Covert Theatre to kick start the New Year; and with a strong investment in workplace culture themselves, the telco said the partnership was a natural fit.

“The workplace environment is constantly evolving, and our business customers have seen first-hand how much can change in a short time. While working from home has many benefits, it also comes with a risk of employees feeling disconnected from one another. Improv relies heavily on building smart connections, something which we’re pretty good at helping our business customers with, so it seemed like a no-brainer!

“This partnership with Covert Theatre not only brings more laughter to the workplace, but it’s an opportunity for colleagues to reconnect and build critical team and collaboration skills,” says Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees.

“Culture is an important part of who we are at 2degrees. We, like many other businesses, have encouraged work flexibility over the last 12 months and will continue to do so, but there’s something special about having your whole team working collaboratively in the office. We’ve got plenty of good sports at 2degrees, so we’ll definitely be taking part in the Great NZ Office Comedy Clash and we’re calling on other businesses to take us on in the challenge,” adds Fairgray.

To sign up to the 2degrees Great NZ Office Comedy Clash, go to: https://office-comedy-clash.squarespace.com/.

Workplace teams are being told to get in quick as submissions close on Friday 12th February.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2 Degrees Mobile on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 