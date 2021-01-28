Come Aboard And Set Sail On A Journey Of A Lifetime

Up and coming playwright and actor Natania McLeod Roberts debuts her first work-in-development: A Study of Bad Accents, in the New Zealand Fringe Festival 2021.

Naive but strong-willed Ari heads to Europe hoping to land her first stable gig in the super-yacht world. Instead, she embarks on an unexpected journey into the lives and opinions of yachties across three different boats. This is no Below Deck.

Drawn from real life encounters and second-hand stories, this light-hearted comedy drifts along the rocky seas of foreign labourer issues, while crashing through larger than life characters with opinions on life, sex, religion, wage gaps and how to survive the industry.

“Seven actors transform into sixteen human characters, a dog and a flock of seagulls," Natania Roberts said. "The show was planned to open in New York in 2020 but because of Covid-19, it has a new cast and is launching from Aotearoa, utilising local and international actors right here in Pōneke.”

Join us for this development season, celebrating a play that’s sailed thousands of miles to be performed in its spiritual home. It’s been a choppy journey, and the sea’s been rough, but now we’re finally here.

A STUDY OF BAD ACCENTS is being performed as a part of the New Zealand Fringe Festival 2021 on February 26th (6pm) and February 27th (6.30pm). The show runs for approximately an hour and can be seen at the Thistle Hall, in Te Aro, Wellington.

The show is koha and tickets can be booked via the Fringe website - https://fringe.co.nz/show/a-study-of-bad-accents . There will also be door sales available.

