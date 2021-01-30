Parrot Analytics: US Demand For 'The Office' Grew 39% After Moving To Peacock

Parrot Analytics has just uncovered significantly
increased US demand for 'The Office' following its move from
Netflix to Peacock.
As more classic TV series switch
streaming platforms in the coming months and years, this is
a major trend to watch.
US
demand for the Office spiked following its move to Peacock
and removal from Netflix. In the first 3 days on its new
home, demand was 39% higher compared to December 31st, the
last day it was available on Netflix.
The increase
in demand is not just a short term spike either. From Jan 1
- 19, demand was 30% higher compared to the previous 19
days, indicating the rediscovery of this show by new
audiences could be driving a longer term
resurgence.
