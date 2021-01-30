Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Parrot Analytics: US Demand For 'The Office' Grew 39% After Moving To Peacock

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics has just uncovered significantly increased US demand for 'The Office' following its move from Netflix to Peacock.

As more classic TV series switch streaming platforms in the coming months and years, this is a major trend to watch.

  • US demand for the Office spiked following its move to Peacock and removal from Netflix. In the first 3 days on its new home, demand was 39% higher compared to December 31st, the last day it was available on Netflix.
  • The increase in demand is not just a short term spike either. From Jan 1 - 19, demand was 30% higher compared to the previous 19 days, indicating the rediscovery of this show by new audiences could be driving a longer term resurgence.

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

