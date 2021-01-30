Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Payne Dominant In Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup Race

Saturday, 30 January 2021, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand

Matthew Payne made it two from two at the second round of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Hampton Downs, storming home to a dominant victory and claiming the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup.

Kaleb Ngatoa came home second after a great dual with Peter Vodanovich.  Picture Bruce Jenkins

After 30 laps of the national circuit at the North Waikato track, Payne had carved out an emphatic 14 second victory, leaving second placed Kaleb Ngatoa and Peter Vodanovich to fight over the remaining spots on the podium. Ngatoa made it home second, but only just with Vodanovich barely half a second behind.

Vodanovich was later given a post-race penalty for a ride height infringement and was disqualified from third, elevating Tom Alexander into the final spot on the podium.

It certainly wasn’t as straightforward as it looked for Payne, as once again the feature race of the TRS weekend had high drama for the race winner even before the start. Mechanics were swarming over the championship leader’s car just half an hour before the race start when a change of gearbox oil was required. Thankfully it was all completed in time for him to take the start from pole position.

Showing maturity beyond his years, Payne made a textbook getaway and stormed ahead over the first lap, quickly establishing a comfortable lead ahead of Billy Frazer, a hard-charging Ngatoa and Alexander.

“There were a few issues with the car before the race I was aware of and the boys were flat out fixing it, I can’t thank them enough, they did an awesome job and the car was flawless,” he explained afterwards.

"I managed to get a good start and ran away with it and I just tried to push every lap. It’s going well and I cannot wait for Manfeild. ”

Starting on the front row, Frazer’s challenge could have been his strongest yet but it all came to nought on the third lap. A great battle for second was building which involved him, Ngatoa and Alexander but contact going through Hampton Downs’ tricky first turn when the cars were almost three abreast left him with a bent steering arm and no choice but to visit the pits. Unfortunately for Frazer, his challenge – in this race at least – was done.

Ngatoa emerged from the drama in second with Peter Vodanovich in third, while Alexander was relegated to fourth. Despite having Vodanovich ducking and diving in his mirrors throughout, Ngatoa brought his car home second. Alexander ended up a lonely fourth though he’d be given third later after the race with Vodanovich’s disqualification.

Chris Vlok continued his upward curve of improvement in the series with a good drive to an eventual fourth place, keeping the experienced Alexander in his sights throughout and gapping Conrad Clark by six seconds at one stage. Clark fought back in the races closing stages, however, and had narrowed the gap to three seconds by the end.

Frazer was rightly disappointed to have been forced to pit but the mechanics replaced the steering arm and got him underway at the back. Showing he has plenty of pace, he still clocked the second fastest race lap behind Payne on his way to finishing five laps down in his hastily repaired FT60.

Castrol Toyota Racing Series – Round 2 – Race 2

1. Matthew Payne
2. Kaleb Ngatoa
3. Tom Alexander
4. Chris Vlok
5. Conrad Clark 
6. Billy Frazer

DQ – Peter Vodanovich

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Toyota GAZOO Racing New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 