Bill Bailey To Host TVNZ’s Patriot Brains

Legendary British comedian Bill Bailey is to host TVNZ 2’s Patriot Brains when the show premieres after Easter. The comic genius will use his wit, wisdom and impartial residency to help determine once and for all who’s the best – Kiwis or Aussies?

The fast-paced comedy panel show will see each country’s greatest comedian’s pitted against each other to find out who knows their country best, with our host the only thing keeping them apart.

Last in Aotearoa in 2018, the British Comedy Award winner is a man of many unrivalled talents. A brilliant comedian, actor and musician, Bill wowed UK audiences while competing in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, taking out the glitterball and being crowned the winner in December 2020. New Zealand fans will have the chance to see Bill in action while he tours the country with his new comedy show En Route to Normal.

Bill said of his new hosting gig, “I am very much looking forward to hosting Patriot Brains, and a chance to referee a spirited international debate between two rival countries, which could end up as a right old ding-dong. A ding-dong which I hope to be thought-provoking, informative and hilarious.”

The fierce rivalry between New Zealand and Australia will be put to the test across a multitude of disciplines. Each week, one team will prove they know the most about their own country, and the other will be named and shamed as the most uneducated patriots in this trans-Tasman battle.

Who has the best road movie? Who’s got the most confusing outdated law still in effect? And just which country has the better Prime Minister?

From the makers of 7 Days, Patriot Brains will deliver comedy that is interesting, fast and hilarious!

If you want to be part of the studio audience and watch the hilarity unfold in person, contact the Patriot Brains team: patriotbrains@gmail.com.

Patriot Brains is produced by The Downlow Concept and made with the support of NZ On Air.

