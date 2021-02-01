Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Live Super Hero Cinematic Experience Of Memorable Moments

Monday, 1 February 2021, 8:05 am
Press Release: Orchestra Wellington

Come and encounter your favourite comic-book superhero moments in one live screening.

Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America. Everybody has their favourite Marvel movie, but as of yet nobody has their favourite Marvel experience.

For the first time on these shores, comic superhero music and cinema collide like never before on Saturday 27th February at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. The live show is redefining what it means to truly go to the movies.

Whether you’re an Iron Man, a Black Widow, or a citizen of the
beautiful Wakanda, kids and adults alike will love this super fun
film-making spectacle accompanied by the epic sounds of a live score.

Orchestra Wellington can’t wait to present movie clips from The Avengers Thor, Iron Man, Wonder Woman, Batman Superman, Spiderman and Transformers, with live music conducted by maestro Marc Taddei.

A huge hanging screen above the stage will set the scene for treasured films within the Marvel and DC universe experienced in a new way.

The entertainment trend of blockbuster movie classics accompanied by live orchestral music is a truly immersive spectacle which keeps on growing.

The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra recently presented an immensely popular screening of Home Alone with live orchestral music. Orchestra Wellington’s Songs of Moana, a live show to the soundtrack of the Disney hit was a huge hit with families from the lower North Island.

Orchestra Wellington offers one of the experiences of the summer with a thrilling live Super Hero score. This fun family show lasts 75 minutes with no interval.

The show been performed to critical acclaim in Germany and is here in New Zealand for the very first time presented by award-winning Orchestra Wellington.

