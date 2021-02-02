Plans For Māngungu Tiriti Commemorations Underway

Commemorations marking the largest signing of the Treaty of Waitangi are taking shape – and everybody is invited.

Friday February 12 will mark the 181st anniversary of Governor William Hobson meeting with Rangatira from the Hokianga regarding Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

The Hokianga signing, which was attended by over 3000 people, followed less than a week after the first Treaty signing at Waitangi. After the Treaty had been debated, over 70 local Rangatira signed the document – more than twice the number of Rangatira who signed at Waitangi.

“The signing of the Treaty is commemorated every February 12th by the Hokianga community and 2021 will be no exception,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Maori Heritage Director, Mita Harris.

“The home people at Horeke will take the lead with the Māngungu commemorations once again, and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga will provide support – including opening the Māngungu Mission House for visitors.”

Dating back to the Wesleyan Mission that was established at Horeke in the 1830s, the Mission House was barely a year old when the historic signing took place. On February 12th it will become part of the festivities that will take place at the wider Mission site.

“Our day will begin with a pōwhiri taking place at 9am. This will be followed by Whakamoemiti and Mihi, the sharing of kōrero around the signing of the Treaty and its relevance today, as well as the Annual Historical Feast and performances by local school children including Horeke Kura,” says Mita.

“This is a very important day in the calendar for Hokianga, and everyone is welcome to come and mark this important anniversary with us. We’re encouraging people to keep February 12 free on their calendars.”

NB. The Māngungu Tiriti commemorations are scheduled to proceed, though this is being regularly reviewed in light of recent concerns around Covid 19. People will be advised of any changes to this situation.

