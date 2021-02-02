Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whitireia Film School Strengthens Industry Link With Move To Avalon Studios

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 3:13 pm
Press Release: Whitireia NZ

Starting this year, students enrolled in the screen production programme at Whitireia, will be learning in the heart of the production industry with classes to be fully run out of Avalon Film and Television Studios in Lower Hutt.

The move will see students immersed in a professional, commercial screen production facility while they learn.

“This is a great opportunity for our budding filmmakers,” says Whitireia screen programme tutor David Brechin-Smith, who teaches the course alongside Corey Le Vaillant and Mark Jackson - all industry professionals themselves. “Rubbing shoulders with screen industry professionals based at Avalon will also help them network ahead of looking for work once they qualify.”

Whitireia students had been doing screen production project work at Avalon Studios for a number of years before the decision was taken last year to base the programme at the studio full time and bring the students closer to industry.

Waka Attewell, the notable New Zealand cinematographer and filmmaker who will be working alongside the students out of Avalon commented: “It doesn’t get better than starting your professional career when you walk in the door for your year of study - and that it is what it will pretty much be like for these students at the Avalon Studios!”

Whitireia offers a year-long New Zealand Diploma in Screen Production, a level 5 qualification.

Avalon Studios CEO Gary Watkins says: “We are excited to have the Whitireia screen production programme on our site. For an enthusiastic student, there is nothing like being in a creative, operational and professional environment where you can study in a working facility alongside accomplished practitioners to start your career.

“We know the programme delivered by Whitireia is a broad, practical and hands-on course for aspiring students. Having the programme associated with us fits into Wellington’s ‘UNESCO City of Film’ ethos of learning, diversity, sustainability and achievement. Education and opportunities are key to our industry’s success and future and we are delighted to be able to support this by having Whitireia students learn from and with us right here on site.”

Mick Jays, Head of the School of Creative and Hospitality at Whitireia says: “We put our students at the centre of everything, and if we can offer them not only high quality teaching, but also pathways into the industry and ultimately employment, this move to sit right alongside the best in the region will be a fantastic opportunity for them.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whitireia NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 