Hunt For Potential Rugby Stars Kicks Off As 2nd Chance Charlie Returns To Three

Three and 2degrees are teaming up again to find potential rugby stars for the second season of TV series, 2nd Chance Charlie which has been rebooted for the new year with six brand new half hour episodes.

Applications are now open for players who came close to playing top level rugby and believe they deserve a ‘money can’t buy experience’ and a second chance at rugby stardom. Up for grabs is a three month personalised training, mentoring and development programme plus $15,000 prize money. One player will also be voted the 2degrees People’s Choice, and win $5,000.

2nd Chance Charlie trainer and former rugby player Joe Naufahu believes this could be a game changer for NZ players: “In the world of professional sport, opportunities are scarce. There are no guarantees when you’re chasing your dreams. If you missed out on your opportunity, what would a second chance mean to you? All the sweat, all the blood, all the tears... were they enough to make you the next 2nd Chance Charlie?”

Joe Naufahu

2degrees General Manager Marketing, Ben Wheeler says: “Last year showed us our hunch was right - there’s a bunch of incredibly talented players out there who, often for a range of reasons, didn’t quite make it. We reckon it’s fair to give them a second chance. Everyone knows someone who dreams of being a rugby star, now’s their chance.”

For more information and to apply go to www.threenow.co.nz/2ndchance.

