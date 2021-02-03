Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Grand Designs New Zealand Relocates To TVNZ 1

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 7:46 am
Press Release: TVNZ

TVNZ 1 will be the new home of Grand Designs New Zealand when the seventh season returns to screens in 2022.

As well as a new home on TVNZ 1, Grand Designs New Zealand also has a new host, British-born architect Tom Webster. Tom steps into the shoes of successor Chris Moller, who has chosen to step away from television after six years to concentrate on his architectural practice.

TVNZ Director of Content Cate Slater says, “We’re delighted to bring the renowned format to TVNZ 1. Grand Designs New Zealand is captivating to watch, and it will be a prominent addition to our ever-popular line-up of property, renovation, and design shows. Tom will bring a fresh perspective to the show, and we look forward to following the journeys of more dreamers as they take on the challenge of building unique and inspirational homes in Aotearoa.”

Tom’s experience lies within a broad-spectrum including projects for Google, master planning at Windsor Castle and designing a race car for world rally champion Colin McRae. He recently collaborated on the highly acclaimed Hotel Britomart, New Zealand’s first five Green Star hotel in downtown Auckland.

‘It’s a real honour to be associated with Grand Designs,” enthuses Tom. “I thoroughly enjoy watching the series and have great respect for how the show manages to bring an area of specialist knowledge to a wider audience.

“I love the human aspect of it and am looking forward to building a relationship with the courageous people who are happy to bare their dreams in the public eye. It will be a real privilege to understand and communicate their stories.”

Tom will invite audiences on the challenging and inspirational journeys of Kiwis risking all to pursue their vision of a dream home in the next season of Grand Designs New Zealand.

Grand Designs New Zealand is produced by Imagination Television.

Fans of the franchise don’t have to wait until 2022 to get their fix, Grand Designs UK with host Kevin McCloud will be coming to TVNZ 1 in April.

