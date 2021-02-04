Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Northern Lights Theatre Company Presents An Extraordinary Meeting

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 7:17 am
Press Release: Northern Lights Theatre Company

HOW CAN THOSE LESS WELL-OFF MANAGE WHEN THEY ARE PUSHED FURTHER AND FURTHER TO THE EDGE?

We need more affordable housing but urban development, and renewal, has long been controversial. There is displacement with the razing of neighborhoods, usually described as slums. If you don’t regenerate urban areas does it mean you have to destroy wilderness and farmland?

Director Alex Bonham alongside Assistant Director Erica Kroger bring together the astonishing powerhouse of actors, Ellie Lim, Hannah Rice, and Simon Gilchrist to run An Extraordinary Meeting each night where audiences will decide the future of Auckland city.

This show combines verbatim theatre, participatory theatre and the happenings of Adrienne Dowell. It is inspired by the rituals, standing orders of real local councils that allow strangers to build trust and collaborate on impossibly hard decisions. Experts alive and dead will argue how cities work – but you must ask for whom and for what.

Every night, a different show.

Every night, a different solution.

What would you do?

The National Policy Statement for Urban Design was made by the coalition government in 2020. Councils will no longer be able to prevent developers building up to six storeys in town centers or in walking distance to rapid transport hubs. They can no longer demand that developments have parking minimums. Heritage values will not protect an area from development. Councils are also obliged to release greenfield land on the edge of the city, allowing it grow both up and out. Councils around the country are grappling with what this means for their urban plans.

The Urban Growth Agenda has long been government policy of both the left and right. But how can ever-ending growth be environmentally sustainable?

‘An Extraordinary Meeting’ will be at Basement Theatre Studio for five nights only – 2nd – 6th March at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

An Extraordinary Meeting plays

Dates: March 2nd to March 6th at 7PM

Venue: Basement Theatre Studio
Tickets: $18 - $38

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/mar/extraordinary-meeting/ or phone iTicket 09 361 1000

About Basement Theatre

Described by Metro Magazine as ‘the beating heart of Auckland Theatre’, Basement Theatre is a home to professional and budding theatre artists, comedians, dancers and musicians alike. Renowned for its ability to push the boundaries of artistic expression, Basement Theatre is Auckland’s culture-defining powerhouse.
Basement Theatre nurtures local live artistic voices that are unique and urgent, and aims to inspire and challenge New Zealand audiences and arts organisations, and reflect our diverse identities and experiences. The programme is made up of more than 80% New Zealand content, and more than 50% world premieres.

Basement Theatre is a Charitable Trust, and puts all profits back into the community through its extensive artist development programmes, and risk-share box office model. The organisation is committed to being a part of what makes the performing arts industry, and artists, in Auckland truly sustainable.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Lights Theatre Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 