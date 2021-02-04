Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer Hunting For Paradise Shelduck On Offer

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

For Taranaki game bird hunters who can’t wait for the traditional May start of the hunting season to come around, Fish & Game is all set to lay on some summer hunting opportunities.

Fish & Game has declared a special hunting season over two weekends for paradise shelduck to help farmers disperse flocks that can damage pastures and crops.

The first weekend is Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 February, followed by March 6 and 7 in the Taranaki Game Management Area ‘C’ only.

This area includes the Taranaki province north of the Waitotara River and all of Stratford district.

Hunting hours on each of the four days will be from 6.30am until 8pm. The daily bag limit has been set at 10 birds per hunter.

Fish & Game Officer Allen Stancliff says the aim is to disperse the ducks, moving them back to their home territories after they’ve gathered together for their annual moult.

"This reduces the potential for mobs to cause damage to recovering hay paddocks, chicory crops and areas of new grass, before the main game bird hunting season gets underway in May."

"This year there are some big mobs of paradise on the upper ringplain surrounding Taranaki Maunga and so there should be plenty of birds for hunters."

Hunters who want to take part in the special season must hold a 2020 game bird hunting licence and obtain a $5 permit from Taranaki Fish & Game or a local game bird licence agent.

The permit is free to land occupiers who want to hunt their own land, but they still need to hold a permit.

Hunters who didn’t purchase a 2020 game licence can still participate in the special season by purchasing day licences on-line at www.fishandgame.org.nz

Mr Stancliff adds that the special season applies to paradise shelduck only, and all other game birds remain protected; they cannot be hunted. Fish & Game Rangers will be out checking on compliance over the four days.

"This is a great opportunity for some enjoyable summer hunting that helps our farmers - all we ask is that hunters stick to the rules."

"This year there is no hunting within 200m of any urban sewage oxidation pond."

"Also please remember that hunters need permission to hunt on private land - don’t forget to ask the landowner."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 