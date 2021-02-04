Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

All Go For The Auckland Home Show

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Home Show

The Auckland Home Show will take place at ASB Showgrounds, 24 - 28 February, 2021

The 40th edition of the Auckland Home Show is now only weeks away, and an army of exhibitors are in the final stages of preparing their displays for this gigantic home event.

A Covid delay meant organisers had to wait an additional six months to celebrate the 40th edition of the show, and are excited to throw open the doors to this iconic Kiwi exhibition on the 24th February.

“We’re delighted to be able to announce the Auckland Home Show is going ahead for 2021,” says Amanda Magnus, General Manager of Exhibitions and Events New Zealand.

“The Auckland Home Show is the most important date on the calendar for home product suppliers and homeowners alike, and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the incredible support we’ve received from both of those communities for this year’s show,” says Magnus.

“New Zealanders love their homes, as has been reflected in the boom in property values and huge rise in renovation activity. We’re expecting a big turnout with so many people turning their attention, and budgets, towards home improvements - especially right now with overseas travel off the agenda,” she said.

The Auckland Home Show is one of the largest events in New Zealand and the largest Home event in Australasia. Annually around 500 Kiwi businesses exhibit and more than 40,000 visitors attend the exhibition, generating upwards of $30M worth of business and providing months of work for the companies involved.

The show has an unmatched catalogue of products ranging from rooftops to sub-floor and everything in between. Kitchen, bathroom and landscaping products are core categories, and a huge rise in smart home technology and home security is making that an important category also.

The event is an important contributor to the all-important home renovation market that supports hundreds of suppliers, importers and tradesmen throughout the country. There are hundreds of small NZ businesses eager to be in front of the Kiwi home loving audience.

The show is also famous for its show discounts which can save a homeowner thousands of dollars on large project costs.

“Many businesses generate an entire year’s turnover from their appearance at the Auckland Home Show,” Magnus says.

“We’re very much looking forward to opening our doors for the 40th time to the home owners and home lovers of Auckland and beyond.”

See www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz 
 

