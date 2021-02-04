Bangladesh Visit Yet Another Boost For District, Mayor Boult Says

Yet another visit from an international cricket team further cements Queenstown’s reputation as a perfect destination for visiting sporting teams, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has said.

The Bangladesh men’s cricket team is set take part in a training camp and play a warm-up match in Queenstown ahead of their New Zealand tour in March.

The team’s visit comes on the heels of stays by the Pakistan and West Indies men’s teams, while the England women’s team will be following a similar path later this month.

Mayor Boult said he was “rapt” with the news.

“I’m delighted to hear of yet another cricket team coming to spend time in our district,” Mayor Boult said.

“I’m grateful for the continued support we’ve received from New Zealand Cricket. Given the success of all the visits so far, I’m hoping the international exposure will lead to future first class games in Queenstown.

“I’d also like to say well done to the QLDC Sport and Recreation team, which has been instrumental in attracting visiting teams and giving them a taste of what our district has to offer.”

Bangladesh will play three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20s against the Black Caps, beginning on 20 March at Dunedin’s University Oval.

