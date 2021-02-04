Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

International Award Winning NZ Doc SOLDIERS WITHOUT GUNS Is FREE Online For All New Zealanders This Waitangi Weekend

Thursday, 4 February 2021, 6:33 pm
Press Release: TMI Pictures

Director Will Watson, is making his film available for free for anyone to stream this Waitangi 2021.

Soldiers Without Guns will be available to stream online from Friday 5th - Monday 8th February at no cost, via the films official site www.soldierswithoutguns.com

“I’m very grateful for the support of PADET (Peace and Disarmament Educational Trust) who generously made this possible”.

For those who don’t know the story, 20 years ago - the New Zealand Defence Force ended a 10 year civil war in Bougainville by leading a radical new cultural peacekeeping mission. All 14 previous peace attempts had failed. Their point of difference? Instead of taking guns, they took guitars and the Maori Cultural Group.

Narrated by Lucy Lawless, it boasts the best of New Zealand’s heavyweights in music.

The soundtrack itself is a beautiful medley of Pacific music featuring Fat Freddy's Drop, The Black Seeds, Trinity Roots, Anika Moa, KORA, Tomorrow People, Tiki Taane, Kramit and Matiu Te Huki.

Maori Television took up the opportunity to acquire a free screening license and it received a primetime spot and is currently on demand.

SOLDIERS WITHOUT GUNS narrated by Lucy Lawless, came from humble beginnings. It took Watson 13 years to complete the self-funded film.

“It seemed fitting to offer the film for free this Waitangi because it’s a story about unity and peace between cultures - which is a fundamentally important aspect of the treaty. My hope is that the message of the film resonates with people both here and abroad, especially given that there has been so much political division of late”. - Will Watson

It was the largest film premiere of 2019 with over 2000 people at Auckland’s Civic Theatre and performances by Tiki Taane and the NZ Army cultural group.

With 2 parliament screenings, it continues it’s humble yet powerful journey to spread a message of peace and cultural respect. It is currently the highest rated New Zealand film, according to IMBb the world’s largest film database - boasting a score of 9.2/10.

Since the release in April 2019, Watson has won 11 international awards including:

Best Documentary - Hollywood Film Competition

Best Director - Queen Palm International Film Festival, California

Best Documentary - Out of the Can International Film Festival

Runner Up - Best Documentary LA Edge Film Awards

Ted X speaker Watson, is an advocate and spokesperson for peace and conflict resolution. He believes his film and extensive archive collective could be used as an educational resource in schools. “I invite educational facilities to make contact via www.soldierswithoutguns.com if they would like to acquire a copy of the film”.

MEDIA REVIEWS

“Made me prouder to live in New Zealand than any other film. Go see it”. - Graeme Tuckett - The Herald.

“A Gem” - Dan Slevin - Radio NZ

“A truly incredible story”. - Flicks.

“An engrossing and fascinating film”. - The Herald

LINKS:

Website:

www.soldierswithoutguns.com

View trailer:

https://youtu.be/hOIzyqiFjAs

Social Media:

Facebook:

www.facebook.com/soldierswithoutguns

