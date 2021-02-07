Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Collins’ Winning NZ F5000 Series Streak Continues

Sunday, 7 February 2021, 6:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Formula 5000 Association

Michael Collins and his sister Anna lead the SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series field into the first turn at the 31st annual Skope Classic historic motor racing meeting at Mike Pero Motorsport Park – Ruapuna

Kiwi F5000 category pace-setter Michael Collins’ (Leda GM1) winning streak in New Zealand’s SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series continued in the first race of the weekend at the third round of the 2020/21 season at the annual Skope Classic historic motor racing meeting at Christchurch’s Mike Pero Motorsport Park – Ruapuna this afternoon.

After helping make a little history in the category qualifying session this morning when he and sister Anna annexed the front row of the grid for today’s race in their Alistair Hey & Vicki Jones-owned Leda LT27s, defending SAS Autoparts MSC Series title holder Michael, 25, streaked away from Anna and everyone else in the 10-strong field to win the first 8-lap race of the weekend very much as he liked.

Along the way he set the fastest race lap - a 1:21.547 – before crossing the finish line 4.773 seconds in front of fellow category young gun Codie Banks (Lola T332) from Auckland with last season’s category runner-up, Glenn Richards (Lola T400) coming home a fast-finishing third

Anna Collinis easily held on to second place for the first two laps, before her car’s engine rev limiter started playing up and she was soon caught and quickly dropped back to fifth place by Codie Banks, Glenn Richards and Codie’s father David Banks (Talon MR1).

As it turned out that was as good as it was going to get for both Anna Collins and David Banks, with Anna’s race ending in the pits and Banks Snr’s at the side of the track with a flat front tyre.

With Kevin Ingram (Lola T332) - loose bodywork - and Shayne Windelburn (Lola T400) – a sticking throttle - also forced to pull out of the race only six cars were recorded as finishers.

Despite that Tony Galbraith (Lola T332) and Tim Rush (McLaren M22) were never more than a couple of car lengths apart, crossing the finish line in that order in fourth and fifth place respectively with Frank Karl – in the only older (Pre ’71) car in the field this weekend guaranteed himself maximum Class A points by claiming sixth place.

Tomorrow (Sunday) there is a second 8-lap rolling start race in the morning (due to start at 11.40am) then the final 12-lap event feature race set to start at 3.30pm.

The SAS Autoparts MSC NZ F5000 Tasman Cup Revival Series is organised and run with the support of sponsors SAS Autoparts, MSC, NZ Express Transport, Bonney's Specialised Bulk Transport, Mobil Lubricants, Pacifica, Avon Tyres, Webdesign and Exide Batteries.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Formula 5000 Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 