SIX60 Welcomed Back To Christchurch With 23,000 Strong Crowd

Sunday, 7 February 2021, 6:13 am
Press Release: Six60

Ōtautahi Christchurch was abuzz yesterday as SIX60 Saturdays rolled into town. Playing on Waitangi Day, there was a real sense of pride and community among the 23,000 strong crowd tonight. Pride because of what we have collectively achieved as a nation allowing us to attend such shows, and what better way to celebrate than on our national day with New Zealand’s biggest band.

Once again SIX60 proved why they are at the top of the game. Another two-hour sing-along with the biggest crowd of the SIX60 Saturdays tour to date, and of course the biggest concert in the world.
Fittingly on Waitangi Day the Ngā Manu A Tāne Kapahaka performers thrilled Cantabrians as they joined SIX60 for the encore performance of ‘Sundown’ and ‘Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipō/ Don’t Forget Your Roots’ eliciting spontaneous haka from the audience.

It was a long awaited return for the hitmaking five piece band who last performed in Christchurch for the charity fundraising event You Are Us in 2019 following the mosque shootings.

This month also marks the tenth anniversary of the 2011 Christchurch Earthquakes and there have been few concerts of this size for local music lovers. Tonight in the best possible way their appetites were met in a celebration of all things Kiwi and the Canterbury spirit.

Hagley Park kicked off with Maimoa, an incredible group of Māori vocalists revitalising Te Reo through song. Broods followed shortly after with their energetic synth-pop. By this point the crowd was well and truly building, and Sir Dave Dobbyn, a national taonga had thousands singing his beloved anthems. He finished blessing the Hagley Park impromptu choir although you’d argue they’d already been blessed with his presence. Tour favourites, and SIX60 collaborators, Drax Project who’ve made an appearance at every SIX60 Saturdays concert on the tour so far then hooked the audience with their unique brand of RnB-pop.

SIX60 Saturdays tour takes leap next week with the biggest concert of the spectacular tour when they play before an anticipated crowd of over 30,000 at Sky Stadium in Wellington bringing the total number of Kiwis to have seen SIX60 live this summer to over 110,000.

And all made possible by New Zealand’s incredible response to the global pandemic COVID19 …this truly was a Waitangi Day to celebrate the very best of New Zealand.

Saturday 13 February
Sky Stadium | Wellington, NZ
With special guests Drax Project, Dave Dobbyn, JessB and Aacacia
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Saturday 27 February
Claudelands Oval | Hamilton, NZ
With special guests Drax Project, Mitch James, Paige and Aacacia
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

