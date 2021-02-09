Hombres De Honor MMA 104 Results - Great Success By Chinto Mordillo

Hombres de Honor MMA 104 (HDH 104) was held at Pabellon Polideportivo in Fontanar, Guadalajara, Castile-La Mancha, Spain this past Saturday, February 6. The long-awaited MMA event featured international tournament, where local fighters went up against the representatives of France.

Fifteen bouts were contested in total. The overall score declared Team France victorious. Zejna Krantic was named the “star of the evening”, winning a pair of matchups over the course of the tournament.

Amid the restrictions caused by COVID-19 fans were not allowed to witness the bouts at the venue. Instead, HDH 104 aired live on pay-per-view, and “generated over 20,000 viewers, which transformed Fontanar into the European Capital of MMA,” said WKN promoter Chinto Mordillo.

HDH 104 was organized in association with AEMMA (Asociacion Espanola de MMA) and GAMMA (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts). The fight results can be found below.

HDH 104 results

Alberto Domínguez def. Jose Antonio ‘Pacorro’ Ibanez by unanimous decision

Rachid Meguro def. Joel Gallego by KO

Alex Sanchez def. Jesus Moreno by unanimous decision

Andrei Prejmerean def. Leandro dos Santos by KO

Jose ‘Pepe’ De La Cavada def. Gonzalo Garcia by unanimous decision

Abdellah Bellaoui def. Jose Berrajet by unanimous decision

Zejna Krantic def. Dycia Sullapa by submission (armbar)

Khamzat Zimaev def. illman Junior Cuellar by submission

Julien Denis def. Armando Bayos by unanimous decision

Alix JeanGuillaume def. Marc Luces by unanimous decision

Zejna Krantic def. Jade Palet by unanimous decision

Bastien Petit def. Cristian Felipe by submission

Samir Khedir def. Luis Martinez by submission

Tamerlan Albirkov def. Amiran Liparteliani by unanimous decision

Morgane Dehaye def. Miriam Meguro Santana by KO

