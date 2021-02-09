Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Pianist & Former Paramedic Makes Emotional Quake Tribute Video

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 11:46 am
Press Release: Kris Baines

When the devastating earthquake struck Christchurch on 22 February 2011, NZ pianist and former St John Paramedic, Kris Baines, was attending a training session. Escaping safely from the building, within thirty minutes Baines and his colleagues found themselves in the midst of what he describes as “utter chaos.” He spent the rest of the day working in the city, with most of his time spent at the CTV building.

As a composer, Baines has been working on a musical tribute for the 10th Anniversary of the earthquake later this month. In collaboration with Andrew Joyce, the principal cellist from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Baines has been working on a special music video featuring his original composition, “From the Rubble.” In addition to footage of the duo performing in locations around Christchurch, the video will also feature all 185 names of the victims, set to the music Baines composed. “Towards the end of the track, I transition into a very emotive arrangement of Pokarekare Ana, which seemed to fit so well, as it speaks of an eternal love for those we cannot be with.”

A Pledge Me campaign has been set up and Baines is hopeful they will meet or exceed their target, to make the video “as good as it can be.” Baines needs to reach the target by midnight Friday.

“We set the target low to cover costs, but it would be great to improve the quality as much as possible and give something to those who have helped in so many ways.” As part of the campaign, a percentage of funds raised will go to support St John Ambulance, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, and the Memorial Fund for the victims’ families.

Baines said he was honoured to also be invited to perform a solo piano version of his composition at the private memorial for the victim’s families, this 22nd February. “It is such a special honour to be able to do this, and I know it will be quite emotional too.”

If you want to find out more about the project, or donate to the campaign, visit tinyurl.com/r4uby6fo or search “Kris Baines earthquake tribute video.”

For more info on Kris Baines and his music, visit krisbaines.com

The music video, “From the Rubble” will be released on 15 February 2021, along with the single which will be available on all streaming platforms.

