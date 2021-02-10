Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Community Joins Forces To Equip Children With Back To School Supplies

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: The Warehouse Group

Over $54,000 raised for struggling families through Warehouse Stationery stores

Warehouse Stationery, in partnership with The Salvation Army, has equipped hundreds of Kiwi children with the back to school essentials they need, with many more still anticipated to receive the same support, thanks to generous donations from New Zealanders.

Throughout January and February, customers at Warehouse Stationery stores across the country, helped to raise over fifty-four thousand dollars to support families struggling with the costs of back to school through the retailer’s “Add a Dollar” campaign. This year marked the eleventh year of the partnership with The Salvation Army, which has raised close to a million dollars since 2014 to help ensure the country's most vulnerable children have the best chance to succeed at school.

Warehouse Stationery National Operations Lead, Jonathan Smith, commended the thousands of Kiwis who got behind this year’s appeal.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support of our generous customers and team for getting behind our add a dollar campaign,” said Smith.

“Thanks to their support we’ve been able to provide hundreds of kids with the essentials they need to start the school year right. From new books for each subject, to uniforms and stationery requirements, school costs can add up quickly. Our team is extremely proud of our partnership with The Salvation Army that helps set Kiwi children up for success in the classroom.”

Jono Bell, Salvation Army’s Territorial Director Community Ministries commented, “We’re grateful to have the support of our friends at Warehouse Stationery who are also passionate about gearing every child with back to school essentials. Our mission is to help transform the lives of vulnerable New Zealand families, and we would not be able to do this without the incredible support from our partners and the New Zealand community.”

Customers were encouraged to add a dollar to their purchase in Warehouse Stationery stores, with the funds raised donated as Warehouse Stationery vouchers to client families that need financial support for school supplies.

