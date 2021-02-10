Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Does Your Foundation Makeup Have The Coverage For The Price You Pay?

Wednesday, 10 February 2021
Love My Makeup

Any makeup artist or enthusiast will tell you that Foundation is one of the key makeup tools that forms the basis of a makeup look. Well the name itself should give that away, its the Foundation of Makeup! Foundation is a form of face makeup that people use to create a base for the rest of ones makeup. Foundation helps cover up skin blemishes, blurs out any imperfections (and all of us have these) and helps correct your skin tone where needed. Having been through the year that we have so far in 2020, we all could do with looking good and feeling great. So a good Foundation may be the best medicine for this new year and for brighter futures.

Foundation makeup comes in a number of formulas like liquid foundation, cream foundation, water-based foundation and powder foundation. Each formula has its own advantages and serves its own purpose. The key aspect that a lot of us look for though is the coverage we get from the Foundation product. If you are looking to improve skin tone, you may look for Sheer coverage foundation. On the other hand, if skin imperfections is what you want to work on, you may want to choose a Medium coverage foundation. The jack of all trades is the Full coverage foundation, that is used to hide imperfections & blemishes, to create that perfect canvas for your makeup artistry!

Once you have determined what kind of makeup foundation you need, its then time to go shopping to find the product that matches/ The key question of this blog post is if you can get the coverage you want at a reasonable price. There are tons of foundation products from a vast number of manufacturers out on the market, so the challenge really is finding a foundation that suits your needs and skin condition.

Luckily the LoveMy Makeup NZ online store has a range of such products that not only will suit your foundation makeup needs but all at a very affordable price! Below are some of the top brand Foundation products that we have on our online store to help you with your makeup foundation shopping. We have fantastic foundation products from top brands like LA Girl, The Balm & The Creme Shop. Foundation creates the base of all your other makeup, so you really dont want to break the bank in terms of the products you choose. So The team at LoveMy Makeup stock a good range of top quality makeup at very reasonable prices.

Below are some examples of popular Foundation by brand that you will find at the LoveMy Makeup Online store. These are top brand makeup products at very very affordable prices, so dont miss these!

LA GIRL PRO COVERAGE FOUNDATION - 642 FAIR

LA Girl Pro Coverage Foundation (642 Fair) - la girl foundation PRO coverage high-definition long wear illuminating liquid foundation is ideal for a flawless looking, full coverage finish. Lightweight formula is comfortable for all day wear. Paraben free formula with added anti-oxidants helps hydrate and improve the skin's appearance. Now available to extend the color range even further, an innovative white foundation mixer to adjust and customize color. la girl foundation nz brought to you by Lovemy Makeup NZ

THE CREME SHOP MATCH MADE FOUNDATION SHADE 19

The Creme Shop Match Made Foundation Shade 19 - We believe in (foundation) soulmates. The Crème Shop's Match Made foundation is lightweight, buildable, blendable, and gives full coverage. The unique luminous-matte formulations makes for mannequin-like skin; solid but glowing in all the right places.

LA GIRL PRO BB CREAM - 948 DARK

LA Girl Pro BB Cream (948 Dark) - HD PRO BB Cream is formulated without parabens and made fragrance-free to pamper sensitive skin and lavishly nourish skin with added Vitamin B3, C and E. The silky formula covers a wide range of skin tones with eight diverse shades. This is your all-in-one skin beautifier that primes, moisturizes and enhances skin tone.

