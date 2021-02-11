Splore Festival Goes Carbon Neutral And Asks The Audience To Take The Zero Carbon Pledge

Splore Festival is asking its audience to make one small change to reduce their carbon footprint, and be part of a collective movement towards a regenerative, zero carbon future in Aotearoa. Splore festival organisers are calling on the 9,000 festival goers to make one change to further reduce their own carbon emissions, by getting involved with the festival’s zero carbon pledge campaign.

For the first time, Splore Festival’s 2021 Event Operations will be certified as carbon neutral by Toitū Envirocare. It’s a huge (and voluntary) step for a multi-day music and arts festival to measure its lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and achieve a carbon neutral Event Operations certification. (see details in note to editor)

“We have done everything we can to reduce the festival’s carbon emissions. We see our progress as a collective effort, and we now invite the Splore community to take action and play their part too,” says Festival Director John Minty.

Splore attendees have plenty of options to reduce their own emissions, which includes thinking about how they travel to Splore, and using Splore’s travel calculator to measure and offset their own travel related emissions and review what pledge they want to take.

The pledge campaign asks Splorers to make a practical change which will reduce their carbon emissions, such as car-pooling or catching the subsidised bus to Splore, choosing to eat a vegetarian meal, borrowing or using recycled materials for costumes, and being mindful of what they consume and bring to the event. They can also donate to offset their unavoidable carbon emissions.

John Minty says, “Splore is set on a beach in a stunning coastal regional park. The climate emergency is a real threat to New Zealand’s coastline. We have already seen the foreshore erode quite dramatically around the main stage in the past decade. We are concerned that future generations will not be able to experience dancing in the sea, while watching live music on the Splore stage - so we are taking this practical, science-based action now to preserve the Splore magic for future generations."

The festival is supported by Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency, on behalf of Auckland Council.

Richard Clarke, Head of Major Events at Auckland Unlimited, says this is a great example of an event that is making meaningful change to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“We applaud the work that Splore is doing to reduce the event’s carbon footprint. Sustainability is central to Auckland Unlimited’s activities and we partner with events that have this top of mind so it is great to see the progress being made to ensure that we look after our environment,” Clarke says.

Splore’s goal is also to be a zero waste-to-landfill event, so organisers are also asking attendees to reconsider what they consume and what they bring to the festival, with the ultimate aim of minimising waste.

“Splore is a fantastic opportunity to come together with friends and family, including children, to share the natural environment of Tāpapakanga Regional Park, we want it to be as easy on the environment as possible,” says Festival Director John Minty.

