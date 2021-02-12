Kiwi Celebs To Descend On Wanaka A&P Show

New Zealand celebrities and entertainers are set to captivate the crowds at the Wanaka A&P Show on March 12-13, 2021.

Nashville-based Kiwi country singer Jackie Bristow will perform her collection of internationally acclaimed hits, as will Barry Saunders, former frontman of the legendary band The Warratahs.

Up-and-coming Dunedin group Loose & Colourful will perform on the main stage for the first time, while celebrity green thumb Lynda Hallinan shares her tips and tricks for a great garden in the Life & Style space.

The Wanaka Show is also proud to welcome special guest Hilary Barry to this year’s event, while The Crowd Goes Wild presenter James McOnie will MC the world-famous K9 Natural Jack Russell race.

Wanaka Show event manager Jane Stalker says securing some well-known Kiwis such as Jackie Bristow and Hilary Barry was a big win for the 84th annual Show.

“We are delighted to be supported by some prominent New Zealanders and a mix of amazing musical acts,” she says. “We try to ensure there are always a range of entertainment and attractions on the programme to suit people of all ages and interests, and there certainly is something for everyone this year.”

Children will be entertained by some top Kiwi talent; Wanaka Show favourite Craig Smith (author of The Wonky Donkey) will perform on stage twice a day on both days, and Taranaki drag queens Erika and Coco Flash of Rainbow Storytime will be sharing their beautiful books about acceptance, anti-bullying, inclusion and confidence.

Complementing the must-see stage shows is a freestyle biking display by professional rider Levi Goodall, classic carnival rides, home industry exhibits and more than 500 trade stalls, as well as a new wearable arts showcase – The Runway – held at the Life & Style space.

The Show’s traditional agricultural drawcards also return this year in the form of equestrian and livestock events, woodchopping and shearing competitions.

“With such a high-quality entertainment and activity lineup, we are very confident that all of our attendees will find the Show excellent value for money,” adds Stalker. “We are looking forward to a fantastic couple of days of family fun and getting together as a community.”

Held at the Wanaka Showgrounds, the Wanaka A&P Show is one of the South Island’s largest lifestyle events, combining two days of fun and entertainment with all the features of a traditional Kiwi agricultural and pastoral show.

Tickets are available online now; an adult day pass is $20, a youth (13-18 years) two-day pass is $10 (children 12 and under go free) and an adult two-day pass – available online only – is $35. The easiest way to purchase your ticket is online, although single day passes are available at the gates during the event hours of 8am-5.30pm on March 12-13.

As part of Cheers Wānaka, the new community give-back programme run by the Wanaka A&P Show, the most affordable way to gain entry is to buy a ‘Fan of the Show’ two-day adult pass which can be bought online for $27.50 up until March 1.

